Tenstorrent Expands Deployment of Arteris' Network-on-Chip IP to Next-Generation of Chiplet-Based AI Solutions

Arteris’ FlexNoC interconnect IP optimizes the on-chip communication flow supporting superior performance, power and area for advancing AI chip and chiplet computing.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 5, 2024 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced Tenstorrent has licensed its network-on-chip (NoC) IP for on-chip connectivity in its chiplet-based products. The highly configurable NoC interconnect meets the demanding workload and time-to-market requirements to deliver the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient computing for AI, HPC, and automotive applications.

Tenstorrent designs AI graph processors, high-performance RISC-V CPUs and configurable chiplets. They combine hardware and software to deliver scalable, energy-efficient computing for AI and machine learning applications for a broad range of end markets, from training to inference computing.

“We continue to leverage Arteris’ network-on-chip IP products in our designs as we drive the next wave of advancements in AI computing," said David Bennett, CCO of Tenstorrent. “Arteris is a proven technology partner -- their FlexNoC IP provides superior performance for our next-generation AI compute."

"The demands of AI continue to push the envelope, but our silicon-proven IP technology was built to meet the demands of complex workloads and chiplet architectures," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "We are pleased to continue to support Tenstorrent in their mission to build affordable, open computing platforms for AI, machine learning, and HPC.”

FlexNoC non-coherent network-on-chip IP is highly configurable, ensuring high-performance data movement across CPU workloads. With its advanced features such as congestion management, quality of service (QoS), and error detection and correction, FlexNoC enables low-latency, power-efficient communication between CPU clusters, resulting in high performance and productivity. To learn more, visit arteris.ai

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, Singapore, and Seoul, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.





