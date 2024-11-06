M31 Launches USB4 IP for TSMC 5nm Process

Accelerates Innovation in High-Speed Data Transfer

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 6, 2024 – M31 Technology Corporation, a leading global provider of silicon intellectual property (IP), today announced that its cutting-edge USB4 IP has achieved silicon validation on TSMC's 5nm (N5) process. The newly validated IP enhances data transfer capabilities for a new wave of mobile and portable devices.

The announcement coincides with M31’s participation in TSMC's 2024 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum in Taiwan. This milestone underscores the close collaboration between M31 and TSMC, reflecting M31’s commitment to advancing high-performance IP solutions by leveraging TSMC’s innovative platform to drive next-generation connectivity.

M31’s USB4 IP is built on the latest USB4 specification and represents a major leap in the evolution of USB architecture. It supports multi-protocol tunneling, enabling simultaneous transmission of multiple data types—such as USB, DisplayPort, and PCIe—over a single connection. The USB4 IP achieves 40 Gbps data transfer rates, significantly enhancing bandwidth associated with previous USB standards. The IP is fully compatible with USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3, ensuring seamless integration with existing and future devices.

M31's USB4 IP is compliant with PIPE6.0 and UTMI+ interfaces, supporting multiple data rates including SuperSpeed (5 Gbps) and SuperSpeed+ (10 Gbps). The IP operates under 1.2 IO volts to optimize power efficiency, performance, and area (PPA). With a small area and being coupled with advanced process scaling, the IP is suitable for high-performance computing (HPC) and portable device applications

In conjunction with the announcement, Jerome Hung, M31’s Vice President of R&D said, “Our collaboration with TSMC was essential in overcoming the challenges of low-voltage design and achieving high-speed data transfer. The joint effort of the two companies ensures that our USB4 IP meets the highest performance and reliability standards for designs using TSMC’s advanced 5nm technology, while reducing design risks and accelerating time-to-market. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership that brings more innovative IP solutions to market.”





