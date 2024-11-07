Ceva, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, MD., November 7, 2024 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, reflect Ceva’s continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue of $27.2 million, up 13% year-over-year

Ceva-powered device shipments of 522 million units in the quarter, driven by a record of more than 400 million Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT combined shipments

Strategic licensing deals signed with satellite OEM for 5G-Advanced platform and smartphone OEM for Spatial Audio software

First licensing deal signed for NeuPro-Nano embedded AI NPU targeting consumer AIoT

Raises financial guidance for full year 2024

Announces expansion of existing share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares

Operational Highlights:

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $27.2 million, up 13% compared to $24.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, up 12% compared to $13.9 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, the fourth sequential year-over-year increase, and up 15% compared to $10.1 million reported for the same quarter a year ago.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: “We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter, driven by double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for both licensing and royalties. We continue to experience exceptional demand for our IP portfolio, as evidenced by strategic OEM customer deals for 5G-Advanced satellite communications and spatial audio for headphones and earbuds. We also achieved a significant milestone in embedded AI, with our first licensing deal signed for our NeuPro-Nano NPU targeting consumer AIoT devices. In royalties, strength in the consumer and industrial markets drove Ceva-powered shipments to the second highest quarter on record, including record combined shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT devices of more than 400 million units.”

During the quarter, 10 IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including embedded AI solutions for consumer AIoT devices, 5G-Advanced satellite broadband for infrastructure and terminals, 5G for cellular IoT and V2X, spatial audio for headphones and TWS earbuds, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and UWB connectivity for wearables and hearables. Three of the deals signed in the quarter were with OEMs and three deals signed were with first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 85%, as compared to 90% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.06, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.12 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP net loss with the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million. GAAP diluted loss per share with the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.21.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 87%, as compared to 92% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased 30% to $2.1 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 137% and 133% to $3.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, reported for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income, including the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023, was $0.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share, including the discontinued operation for the third quarter of 2023, was $0.02.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, stated: “Our robust third quarter earnings more than doubled our non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share year-over-year. For the full year, we now expect overall revenues to be higher than previous guidance, at a new range of 7%-9% growth, enabling us to double our non-GAAP fully diluted EPS year-over-year. We continued to buy back the company’s stock during the quarter, repurchasing approximately 186,000 shares for approximately $4.2 million under our stock repurchase program. Furthermore, the Ceva Board of Directors today authorized the expansion of the company's share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to approximately 1 million. At the end of the quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $158 million, ensuring we are well-positioned to explore opportunities for non-organic growth.”

Ceva Conference Call

On November 7, 2024, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

The conference call will be available via the following dial in numbers:

U.S. Participants : Dial 1-844-435-0316 (Access Code : Ceva)

International Participants: Dial +1-412-317-6365 (Access Code: Ceva)

The conference call will also be available live via webcast at the following link: https://app.webinar.net/pyMYRB4aBXo. Please go to the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (access code: 2106460) from one hour after the end of the call until 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 14, 2024. The replay will also be available at Ceva's web site www.ceva-ip.com.





