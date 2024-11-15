AI Software Startup Moreh Partners with AI Semiconductor Company Tenstorrent to Challenge NVIDIA in AI Data Center Market
Joint R&D of AI data center solutions by integrating tenstorrent's semiconductors with Moreh's software; Targeting NVIDIA dominant datacenter market with top-notch performance solutions
November 15, 2024 -- Moreh, an AI software company led by CEO Gangwon Jo, has established a strategic partnership with Tenstorrent, an AI semiconductor company led by world's top processor semiconductor expert Jim Keller, to start developing AI solutions for data centers.
Over the past two years, the two companies have been engaged in various collaborative discussions and joint R&D efforts. To further formalize their partnership, CEO Gangwon Jo and CEO Jim Keller signed an MOU at Moreh’s Seoul headquarters on the 4th of this month.
This partnership outlines plans to integrate Moreh's software with Tenstorrent’s AI semiconductors (NPUs) to target the AI data center market, which has been rapidly expanding since the emergence of large language models (LLMs). Tenstorrent, led by Jim Keller—a renowned expert in processors for his work on CPUs and AI processors at AMD, Tesla, and Apple—focuses on developing innovative next-generation AI hardware and CPUs. Moreh, founded by researchers who spent over 10 years studying supercomputer software at Seoul National University's Computer Science department, possesses unique experience and capabilities in parallel processing SW, particularly in combining multiple GPUs and NPUs. The solution that combines Tenstorrent’s NPU and Moreh’s software will support a wide range of AI applications, not only simple inference but also large language models (LLMs) training. This solution is expected to be commercialized by the first half of 2025, and through this venture, the two companies are going to enter the global AI data center market, currently dominated by NVIDIA.
Moreh CEO Gangwon Jo stated, "To compete with NVIDIA, we need to innovate both AI semiconductors and software comprehensively. We are pleased to collaborate with Tenstorrent, which has an innovative architecture suitable for the LLM era. By combining our software with Tenstorrent's AI semiconductors, we aim to fundamentally transform the AI data center landscape."
“Moreh has a great software team that will bring new capabilities to the data center,” said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. “Moreh challenged us to build better software and APIs, we look forward to working together on AI software.”
