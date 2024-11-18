QuickLogic to Showcase Advanced eFPGA Hard IP Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) hard IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions will feature its secure, and trusted, custom eFPGA solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2024 in Bremen, Germany. QuickLogic's innovative solutions are tailored to meet the complex demands of the aerospace and space sectors, providing high-performance, low-power options with pre-verified, silicon-proven reliability. Because QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP is based on 100% silicon proven standard cells, radiation tolerant/hardened options are also available.

Exhibit Details

When: November 19–21, 2024

Where: Hall 6, Stand U63

At the event, attendees can explore QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP solutions, which reduce development time, cost, and risk. Unlike soft IP, Hard IP blocks are pre-optimized for specific manufacturing nodes, enabling faster integration, improved reliability, and minimized design variability. This makes QuickLogic's solutions an ideal choice for mission-critical space applications where accelerated timelines and reduced risk are essential.

For more information, visit https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.





