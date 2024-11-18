Temperature Sensor with Digital Output High accuracy thermal sensing for reliability and optimisation)
QuickLogic to Showcase Advanced eFPGA Hard IP Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2024
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) hard IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions will feature its secure, and trusted, custom eFPGA solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2024 in Bremen, Germany. QuickLogic's innovative solutions are tailored to meet the complex demands of the aerospace and space sectors, providing high-performance, low-power options with pre-verified, silicon-proven reliability. Because QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP is based on 100% silicon proven standard cells, radiation tolerant/hardened options are also available.
Exhibit Details
When: November 19–21, 2024
Where: Hall 6, Stand U63
At the event, attendees can explore QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP solutions, which reduce development time, cost, and risk. Unlike soft IP, Hard IP blocks are pre-optimized for specific manufacturing nodes, enabling faster integration, improved reliability, and minimized design variability. This makes QuickLogic's solutions an ideal choice for mission-critical space applications where accelerated timelines and reduced risk are essential.
For more information, visit https://www.spacetechexpo-europe.com/
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
QuickLogic Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- intoPIX to Showcase Innovative Automotive Imaging Solutions at AutoSens Europe 2024
- intoPIX Solutions Tackle the Biggest Challenges in Automotive Imaging at ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2024
- M31 Debuts at the North American Design Automation Conference, Showcasing IP Solutions for Advanced Processes
- Andes Technology Showcases Leadership in AI and Automotive Applications at RISC-V Summit Europe 2024
- M31 Q1 Revenue Increases 9.3% YoY, Advanced Processes Drive QoQ Growth
Breaking News
- Esperanto Technologies and NEC Cooperate on Initiative to Advance Next Generation RISC-V Chips and Software Solutions for HPC
- SLS Launches Industry-First USB 20Gbps Device IP Core
- QuickLogic to Showcase Advanced eFPGA Hard IP Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2024
- Alphawave Semi Partners with PCISig, CXL Consortium, UCIe Consortium, Samtec and Lessengers to Showcase Advances in AI Connectivity at Supercomputing 2024
- Grass Valley Adds JPEG XS Support to AMPP, Powered by intoPIX FastTicoXS Technology, Enhancing Cloud-Based Live Production
Most Popular
- Renesas Unveils Industry's First Automotive Multi-Domain SoC Built with 3-nm Process Technology
- CHERI Alliance Officially Launches, Adds Major Partners including Google, to Tackle Cybersecurity Threats at the Hardware Level
- LG and Tenstorrent Expand Partnership to Enhance AI Chip Capabilities
- Intel, TSMC to detail 2nm processes at IEDM
- Alphawave Semi Partners with PCISig, CXL Consortium, UCIe Consortium, Samtec and Lessengers to Showcase Advances in AI Connectivity at Supercomputing 2024
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page