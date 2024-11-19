Arteris Selected by GigaDevice for Development in Next-Generation Automotive SoC With Enhanced FuSa Standards

FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP with physical awareness improves place and route efficiency and reduces interconnect area and power consumption.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 19, 2024 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced GigaDevice has licensed FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP to enhance product performance, reduce power consumption and shorten time to market. These solutions offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, supporting companies in developing advanced technologies.

GigaDevice provides industry-proven product families. These products offer high performance and reliability for applications requiring automotive-grade solutions. Committed to meeting the stringent standards of the automotive industry, the company focuses on innovation and quality. Its products incorporate functional safety to address the demands of modern automotive technology.

“We chose Arteris because of its proven track record in interconnect technology and experienced support team,” said Sherry Jia, Senior Director of MCU Department, GigaDevice. “FlexNoC 5 is especially valuable when managing the complexities of functional safety standards."

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced interconnect IP to GigaDevice’s automotive products,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are dedicated to supporting our customer’s mission of creating cutting-edge automotive solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and performance."

Arteris' FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP delivers high performance, flexibility and scalability. It integrates hardware reliability and functional safety features, ensuring compliance with industry standards. The NoC’s physical awareness allows SoC architects to anticipate design challenges early on, significantly reducing iteration cycles.

