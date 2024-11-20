Eliyan Ports Industry's Highest Performing PHY to Samsung Foundry SF4X Process Node, Achieving up to 40 Gbps Bandwidth at Unprecedented Power Levels with UCIe-Compliant Chiplet Interconnect Technology
Initial silicon for characterization on SF4X advanced manufacturing process expected in early 2025, providing more options for multi-die integration with HBM
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 20, 2024 – Eliyan Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry’s highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced the successful tape out of its NuLink PHY in a x64 UCIe Advanced Package Module on Samsung Foundry’s SF4X 4nm advanced manufacturing process. Initial silicon for characterization is expected in Q1 2025.
The high-performance interconnect solution supports up to 40Gbps bandwidth at unprecedented power levels, as was recently demonstrated at the OCP Global Summit. It utilizes advanced packaging micro bumps at 45-micron pitch and offers the industry’s lowest power density. Fully compatible with the UCIe standard, the milestone further confirms Eliyan’s ability to extend die-to-die and die-to-memory connectivity performance on standard as well as advanced packaging.
Eliyan will use the technology for building its custom High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) base dies and offer it as IP to enable ASIC disaggregation approaches that leverage chiplets. The performance and power of the solution allows it to support multi-die designs that address the memory and IO walls common in GenAI subsystem-level designs.
“Samsung Electronics is a recognized leader in advanced foundry logic process for GenAI and HBM chips used in tomorrow’s data centers,” said Paul Cho, Corporate EVP of Products and Solutions Planning at Samsung Electronics. “Eliyan’s technology enables Samsung’s customers to fully leverage its process technologies and memory products to their fullest potential.”
“We see custom HBM4 base die as a critical piece of all future AI systems for both training and inference of GenAI/LLMs. Our NuLink PHY technology meets the stringent power and thermal density requirements to enable the highest performance connectivity between XPUs and HBMs and provide the needed reliability and scalability,” said Eliyan’s co-founder Patrick Soheili.
About Eliyan
Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications. It has developed a breakthrough technology to enable the industry’s highest performing chiplet interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using either standard or advanced packaging, enabling increased sustainability through reduction in costs, manufacturing waste and power consumption. More information can be found here: www.eliyan.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Eliyan Closes $40M Series A Funding Round and Unveils Industry's Highest Performance Chiplet Interconnect Technologies
- Nurlogic delivers 48 channel fiber optic chipset with industry's highest aggregate bandwidth of 240 GBPS
- Synopsys Powers World's Fastest UCIe-Based Multi-Die Designs with New IP Operating at 40 Gbps
- Eliyan Supports Latest Version of UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard, Continues to Drive Performance and Bandwidth Capabilities to 40Gbps and Beyond to Help Meet the Needs of the Multi-die Era
- Xilinx Announces World's Highest Bandwidth, Highest Compute Density Adaptable Platform for Network and Cloud Acceleration
Breaking News
- Eliyan Ports Industry's Highest Performing PHY to Samsung Foundry SF4X Process Node, Achieving up to 40 Gbps Bandwidth at Unprecedented Power Levels with UCIe-Compliant Chiplet Interconnect Technology
- CXL Fabless Startup Panmnesia Secures Over $60M in Series A Funding, Aiming to Lead the CXL Switch Silicon Chip and CXL IP
- Cadence Unveils Arm-Based System Chiplet
- Arteris Selected by GigaDevice for Development in Next-Generation Automotive SoC With Enhanced FuSa Standards
- CAST Adds New SafeSPI Controller to its Functional Safety IP Core Product Line
Most Popular
- Esperanto Technologies and NEC Cooperate on Initiative to Advance Next Generation RISC-V Chips and Software Solutions for HPC
- MIPS Releases P8700, Industry's First High-Performance AI-Enabled RISC-V Automotive CPU for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
- SLS Launches Industry-First USB 20Gbps Device IP Core
- Arteris Selected by GigaDevice for Development in Next-Generation Automotive SoC With Enhanced FuSa Standards
- Alphawave Semi Partners with PCISig, CXL Consortium, UCIe Consortium, Samtec and Lessengers to Showcase Advances in AI Connectivity at Supercomputing 2024
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page