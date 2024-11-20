Eliyan Ports Industry's Highest Performing PHY to Samsung Foundry SF4X Process Node, Achieving up to 40 Gbps Bandwidth at Unprecedented Power Levels with UCIe-Compliant Chiplet Interconnect Technology

Initial silicon for characterization on SF4X advanced manufacturing process expected in early 2025, providing more options for multi-die integration with HBM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 20, 2024 – Eliyan Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry’s highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced the successful tape out of its NuLink PHY in a x64 UCIe Advanced Package Module on Samsung Foundry’s SF4X 4nm advanced manufacturing process. Initial silicon for characterization is expected in Q1 2025.

The high-performance interconnect solution supports up to 40Gbps bandwidth at unprecedented power levels, as was recently demonstrated at the OCP Global Summit. It utilizes advanced packaging micro bumps at 45-micron pitch and offers the industry’s lowest power density. Fully compatible with the UCIe standard, the milestone further confirms Eliyan’s ability to extend die-to-die and die-to-memory connectivity performance on standard as well as advanced packaging.

Eliyan will use the technology for building its custom High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) base dies and offer it as IP to enable ASIC disaggregation approaches that leverage chiplets. The performance and power of the solution allows it to support multi-die designs that address the memory and IO walls common in GenAI subsystem-level designs.

“Samsung Electronics is a recognized leader in advanced foundry logic process for GenAI and HBM chips used in tomorrow’s data centers,” said Paul Cho, Corporate EVP of Products and Solutions Planning at Samsung Electronics. “Eliyan’s technology enables Samsung’s customers to fully leverage its process technologies and memory products to their fullest potential.”

“We see custom HBM4 base die as a critical piece of all future AI systems for both training and inference of GenAI/LLMs. Our NuLink PHY technology meets the stringent power and thermal density requirements to enable the highest performance connectivity between XPUs and HBMs and provide the needed reliability and scalability,” said Eliyan’s co-founder Patrick Soheili.

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications. It has developed a breakthrough technology to enable the industry’s highest performing chiplet interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using either standard or advanced packaging, enabling increased sustainability through reduction in costs, manufacturing waste and power consumption. More information can be found here: www.eliyan.com





