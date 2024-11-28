Imagination DXS GPU IP recognised as game-changer for the car industry

Newly launched GPU IP shortlisted for TechWorks Automotive Systems Innovation Award

November 28, 2024 -- Imagination is celebrating the shortlisting of the recently launched Imagination DXS GPU IP in the TechWorks Automotive Systems Innovation Award. This award pays tribute to an organisation or project team who exploit innovative technology to add value to an end-product while also meeting user needs, reliability and market window requirements.

In addition to delivering outstanding performance for graphics and compute workloads, IMG DXS introduces a new, patented, zero-compromise approach to meeting ASIL-B requirements. Its innovation in the field of distributed functional safety means that automotive SoC designers no longer need to lay down extra silicon, repeat workloads, or implement costly and convoluted software testing to check for processing faults.

“This shortlisting is a testimonial to the incredible engineers in Imagination who brought this product to life,” says James Chapman, Chief Product Officer, Imagination Technologies. “At a time when the car industry needs to increase the amount of compute available in vehicles quickly yet responsibly, performance-driven functional safety solutions like IMG DXS are a true game-changer.”

Two other companies are shortlisted for this award: Eatron Technologies and Oxford RF. The winner will be announced at the TechWorks Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in London on Thursday 4 December.

More information on Imagination DXS GPU IP is available on the Imagination website along with a detailed white paper outlining its innovation in the field of distributed functional safety.





