Comprehensive ADC/DAC and AFE IP Solutions: Empowering Next-Gen Applications Across Diverse Technology Nodes

December 3, 2024 – T2M IP, a leading provider of Analog IP solutions, announces the availability of its partner’s state-of-the-art Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), and Analog Front-End (AFE) IP portfolio. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern electronic applications, our portfolio covers a wide range of resolutions, architectures, and process nodes, ensuring unmatched versatility and performance.

Unmatched IP Portfolio Features

ADC Solutions Resolutions from 10-bit to 24-bit with sampling rates up to 5 GSPS . Broad architectural coverage: Successive Approximation Register (SAR) ADCs for low-power precision. Pipeline ADCs for high-speed data acquisition. Sigma-Delta ADCs for high-resolution, low-frequency signal applications. Time-Interleaved ADCs for ultra-high-speed performance.

DAC Solutions High-performance architectures, including Current Steering DACs and Resistor String (R-2R) DACs . Resolutions up to 24-bit with superior linearity and low noise.

Audio ADC/DAC High-fidelity solutions for audio applications, delivering precise and dynamic sound quality.

Analog Front-End (AFE) Cutting-edge 24-bit and 32-bit AFE solutions for robust signal conditioning and integration.



Technology Node Compatibility

Our IP is optimized for nodes ranging from advanced 8nm processes to the versatile 180nm technologies, offering seamless integration across a variety of semiconductor platforms and ensuring scalability for diverse markets, including consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and IoT.

Availability and Licensing

For more information about the ADC/DAC IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact contact@t-2-m.com

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

