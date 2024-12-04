Kudelski IoT and PUFsecurity Combine IoT Security Strengths to Meet the Challenges of Increasing Global Regulation

Kudelski’s Quantum-Resistant Security IP integrated with PUF-Secured OTP Enables Semi Manufacturers to Deliver Unmatched Security and Trust for IoT and Edge Devices

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Zhubei City, Taiwan -- December 4, 2024 – Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and PUFsecurity, a rising innovator with cutting-edge Secure OTP solutions based on Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) technology, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced security solutions that address critical challenges in IoT, industrial, automotive, healthcare, AI, national security, and other highly-secure applications. This collaboration combines Kudelski IoT's extensive expertise in silicon security and cryptography with PUFsecurity's advanced PUF-based technology to establish a robust root of trust. It provides secure authentication, robust protection for critical assets, and defense against unauthorized access and counterfeit devices, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

With global regulatory demands on the rise, manufacturers of connected devices face heightened requirements to ensure robust security and data privacy. Europe’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) and the U.S.’s IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act all set clear expectations for secure authentication, tamper resistance, and data protection in connected device ecosystems.

The combination of the two companies’ technologies provides an unprecedented level of chip security. PUFsecurity’s hardware security solutions leverage natural silicon variations to create a PUF that provides unique device secrets and secures OTP storage, while the PUF-based TRNG enhances anti-tamper protection and offers flexibility as a secondary entropy source. Kudelski’s comprehensive security IP offers a wide range of security services and accelerated cryptographic blocks including quantum-resistant cryptography, establishing a strong foundation of trust and securing the chipset throughout its lifecycle. Together, the two companies offer robust solutions that address evolving threats and cybersecurity standards across diverse applications, enhancing protection for connected devices.

"Partnering with PUFsecurity expands our semiconductor security portfolio to meet the rising demand for advanced security solutions," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT. "Our Security IP portfolio, led by the KSE, together with PUFsecurity’s PUF-secured OTP, offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection for any chipset. This synergy enhances IoT security while ensuring compliance with the most stringent regulatory environments, empowering companies to navigate both current and emerging threats.”

“Our innovative approach to securing OTP through physical silicon characteristics, combined with Kudelski IoT’s KSE Security IP portfolio, enables us to deliver comprehensive protection, even at advanced technology nodes,” said Sam Chung, VP of Marketing at PUFsecurity. "By combining Kudelski IoT's extensive expertise in silicon security and cryptography with PUFsecurity’s disruptive PUF-secured OTP solutions, this partnership delivers robust, scalable hardware root of trust solutions that effectively address critical IoT security challenges.”

For more information on Kudelski IoT’s security solutions, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group’s 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, cybersecurity, and IoT. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is an emerging leader in cutting-edge security solutions powered by Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology. Our unique, hardware-based security is highly resistant to counterfeiting and tampering. PUFsecurity’s technology is widely utilized across diverse applications, including IoT, automotive, and consumer electronics. For more information, please visit www.pufsecurity.com.





