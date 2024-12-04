Alphawave Semi Joins UALink™ Consortium to Accelerate High-Speed AI Connections
London, United Kingdom, and Toronto, Canada – December 4, 2024 - Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has joined the newly formed Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium™ (UALink™).
With the emergence of accelerated compute infrastructure to enable AI workloads spanning compute, training and inference, new purpose-built scale-up networks are required to scale data center infrastructure to meet the specialized compute demands that general-purpose systems are falling short to meet.
UALink is an open industry standardized fabric interconnect for accelerator-to-accelerator communication designed to deliver low-latency and high-bandwidth interface to meet the needs of scale-up AI infrastructure, facilitating the coherency of operations between large nodes of AI accelerators.
The interface pools up to 1,024 XPUs into a single node with a latency of less than 100 ns pin-to-pin and supports data transfer at up to 224 Gbps per lane. By optimizing the data and transaction layers, UALink significantly reduces die area, power and overhead compared to other solutions.
The Consortium membership unites expertise from hyperscalers, system OEMs, accelerator and switch developers; Alphawave Semi plans on bringing its leadership in connectivity subsystems and chiplets to the consortium. The UALink Consortium was incorporated in October 2024 by a coalition of leading AI technology companies, including AMD, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, HPE, Intel, Meta and Microsoft.
Letizia Giuliano, Alphawave Semi’s VP of IP Product Marketing said "Alphawave Semi is at the forefront of connectivity for AI and HPC, and by working with the UALink Consortium we will deliver our industry leading performance in connectivity solutions for timely, practical solutions to our customers to form the backbone of AI infrastructure."
The UALink 1.0 specification will be available in Q1 2025.
For more information on Alphawave Semi visit https://awavesemi.com.
For more information on the UALink Consortium visit https://ualinkconsortium.org.
To learn more about Alphawave Semi's latest technology announcements, please visit https://awavesemi.com/company/press-releases/.
About Alphawave Semi
Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 6G/5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi Partners with PCISig, CXL Consortium, UCIe Consortium, Samtec and Lessengers to Showcase Advances in AI Connectivity at Supercomputing 2024
- Alphawave Semi Drives Innovation in Hyperscale AI Accelerators with Advanced I/O Chiplet for Rebellions Inc
- Alphawave Semi Selected for AI Innovation Research Grant from UK Government's Advanced Research + Invention Agency
- Fractile Licenses Andes Technology's RISC-V Vector Processor as It Builds Radical New Chip to Accelerate AI Inference
- Alphawave Semi and Arm to Present on Chiplets for Architecting Next-Generation Terabit AI Networks at the TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum North America
Breaking News
- Comcores Announces Availability of its Ultra-Compact Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP for Automotive Networks
- Now Gelsinger is gone, what is Intel's Plan B?
- X-FAB Releases Embedded Flash Solution on its 110nm Automotive BCD-on-SOI Technology
- Kudelski IoT and PUFsecurity Combine IoT Security Strengths to Meet the Challenges of Increasing Global Regulation
- Alphawave Semi Joins UALink™ Consortium to Accelerate High-Speed AI Connections
Most Popular
- Intel Announces Retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger
- Tenstorrent closes $693M+ of Series D funding led by Samsung Securities and AFW Partners
- Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
- MIPS Releases P8700, Industry's First High-Performance AI-Enabled RISC-V Automotive CPU for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
- Arteris Deployed by Menta for Edge AI Chiplet Platform
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page