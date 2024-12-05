UMC Reports Sales for November 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, December 5, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2024.

Revenues for November 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) November 20,049,182 18,787,670 1,261,512 6.71% Jan.-Nov. 213,336,766 205,553,774 7,782,992 3.79%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



