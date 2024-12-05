10G/2.5G/1G Multi-Speed Ethernet Controller IP for Automotive Applications
UMC Reports Sales for November 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, December 5, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2024.
Revenues for November 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
November
|
20,049,182
|
18,787,670
|
1,261,512
|
6.71%
|
Jan.-Nov.
|
213,336,766
|
205,553,774
|
7,782,992
|
3.79%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
