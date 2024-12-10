Rambus and Micron Technology Extend Patent License Agreement

Five-year agreement extends product collaboration and enables broad access to Rambus innovations

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- December 10, 2024 -- Rambus Inc., a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has extended the term of its comprehensive patent license agreement with Micron Technology, Inc. for an additional five years. The extension maintains the existing licensing terms, providing Micron with broad access to the Rambus patent portfolio through late 2029. Other terms and details are confidential.

“We are very pleased to continue our strategic relationship with Micron,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “This extension enables our continued collaboration, and we look forward to working together to bring further advancements to the industry.”

