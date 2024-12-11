Cadence and Rapidus Collaborate on Leading-Edge 2nm Semiconductor Solutions for AI and HPC Applications

Collaboration spans interface and memory IP utilizing 2nm gate-all-around BSPDN technology and AI-driven reference flows to facilitate the development of advanced, energy-efficient chips

SAN JOSE, Calif.— December 10, 2024 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it is collaborating with Rapidus Corporation to provide co-optimized AI-driven reference design flows and a broad IP portfolio to support the Rapidus 2nm gate-all-around (GAA) process and leverage the design and manufacturing benefits from Rapidus’ backside power delivery network (BSPDN) technology. As the semiconductor industry struggles to keep up with significantly increasing design challenges driven by the need for more computation, GAA and BSPDN manufacturing technologies are becoming vital to meet increasingly stringent power, performance and area requirements.

The AI-driven digital and analog/mixed signal reference design flows encompass numerous solutions from Cadence, including Cadence ® Cerebrus ™ Intelligent Chip Explorer , Cadence JedAI Solution, Genus ™ Synthesis Solution , Conformal ® , Joules ™ RTL Power Solution , Innovus ™ Implementation System , Tempus ™ Timing Signoff Solution , Quantus ™ Extraction Solution , Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution ™ , Virtuoso ® Studio , Spectre ® X Simulator , Voltus ™ -XFi Custom Power Integrity Solution , and Pegasus ™ Verification System . Customers will be able to use a broad portfolio of Cadence interface and memory IP components, including HBM4, 224G SerDes, and PCI Express ® (PCIe ® ) 7.0 .

“Our collaboration with Cadence on 2nm BSPDN technology puts us at the industry’s forefront, marking a major leap in semiconductor innovation for performance and efficiency. By combining our expertise, we’re excited to set new technology standards and create transformative solutions for our mutual customers and the industry,” said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO of Rapidus.

“Our broad collaboration with Rapidus for 2nm GAA BSPDN technology leverages Cadence’s AI-driven solutions to solve real-world problems and meet customer needs,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO at Cadence. “By bringing together Cadence’s advanced interface and memory IP technology, reference flows and Rapidus’ process technology, we're empowering the buildout of the AI infrastructure of tomorrow.”

