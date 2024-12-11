Quobly announces key milestone for fault-tolerant quantum computing
SAN FRANCISCO – December 11, 2024 -- Quobly, a leading French quantum computing startup, has reported that FD-SOI technology can serve as a scalable platform for commercial quantum computing, leveraging traditional semiconductor manufacturing fabs and CEA-Leti’s R&D pilot line.
The semiconductor industry has played a pivotal role in enabling classical computers to scale at cost; it has the same transformative potential for quantum computers, making them commercially scalable and cost competitive. Silicon spin qubits are excellent for achieving fault-tolerant, large-scale quantum computing, registering clock speeds in the µsec range, fidelity above 99% for one and two-qubit gate operations and incomparably small unit cell sizes (in the hundredths of 100nm²).
To capitalize on decades of semiconductor infrastructure investments, Quobly has adopted a fabless model. It focuses on FD-SOI, a commercially available CMOS technology manufactured by global leaders like STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, and Samsung, as a platform for quantum computing.
Quobly’s work, reported on December 9th, 2024 at IEDM, addresses the critical challenges for scaling quantum systems. With CEA-Leti, CEA-IRIG and CNRS, Quobly has demonstrated the key building blocks for a quantum computer leveraging commercial FD-SOI:
- Low-temperature operations and characterization of their digital and analog performances, adhering to circuit design guidelines
- Single qubit operations using hole and electron spin qubits using the CEA-Leti’s R&D pilot line. This ambipolar platform optimizes system performance, leveraging electrons’ long coherence times for memory, as well as the holes’ strong spin-orbit interaction for fast data processing
- Charge control in commercial GF 22FDX to further define a standard cell for a two-qubit gate
Key achievements include:
- Cryogenic Control Electronics: Voltage gain up to 75dB, noise levels of 10-11V²∙μm²/Hz, and threshold voltage variability of 1.29mV∙μm.
- Ambipolar Spin Qubits: Co-integration of hole and electron qubits on FD-SOI technology, achieving 1μs manipulation speed for holes and 40μs coherence time (Hahn echo) for electrons.
- Two-Qubit Gate Standard Cell: Demonstration of double quantum dot operations with commercial FD-SOI.A Step Towards Commercial Quantum Systems
This work positions FD-SOI as essential for scalable quantum processors and establishes Quobly as a leader in cost-efficient, fault-tolerant quantum computing. By co-integrating quantum and classical components on the same platform, Quobly is shaping scalable QSoC architectures.
Read the scientific article: FD-SOI platform for quantum computing
About Quobly
Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, Quobly pioneers fault-tolerant quantum computing with semiconductor qubits. Combining cutting-edge research with industrial production, Quobly targets scalable systems with millions of qubits. The company raised €19 million in 2023, setting a European quantum sector record. Visit www.quobly.io.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- ARM Launches Fault-Tolerant Processor To Cut Cost Of Future Car Development
- AMI Semiconductor Offers GIFT-Compliant, Single-Chip, Low-Speed Fault-Tolerant CAN Transceiver for Automotive Applications
- Ridgetop Receives Contract for Prognostics/Fault-Tolerant Electronics
- sureCore now licensing its CryoMem range of IP for Quantum Computing
- RaaS, a collaborative initiative, adopted Menta's eFPGA technology for RaaS Edge Computing platform
Breaking News
- Synopsys Announces Industry's First Ultra Ethernet and UALink IP Solutions to Connect Massive AI Accelerator Clusters
- Quobly announces key milestone for fault-tolerant quantum computing
- CEA-Leti Demonstrates Embedded FeRAM Platform Compatible with 22nm FD-SOI Node
- Cadence and Rapidus Collaborate on Leading-Edge 2nm Semiconductor Solutions for AI and HPC Applications
- MosChip selects Cadence tools for the design of HPC Processor “AUM” for C-DAC
Most Popular
- SiFive Empowers AI at Scale with RISC-V Innovation
- MIPS Releases P8700, Industry's First High-Performance AI-Enabled RISC-V Automotive CPU for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
- Alphawave IP - Announcement regarding leadership transition
- Now Gelsinger is gone, what is Intel's Plan B?
- Sondrel now shipping chips as part of a complete turnkey project
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page