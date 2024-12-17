QuickLogic Announces Appointment of Andy Jaros as Vice President of IP Sales
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Jaros as Vice President of IP Sales, effective immediately. Andy will report directly to Brian Faith, QuickLogic's President and CEO.
With over two decades of leadership experience in semiconductor IP, embedded systems, and business development at companies including ARM, Virage Logic, Synopsys and most recently as the Vice President of Sales at FlexLogix, Andy brings extensive expertise to QuickLogic.
"Andy is a great addition to our team and has the knowledge and existing customer relationships to help us support the growing market of companies seeking innovative eFPGA solutions with dependable long-term support," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "With our Australis automated eFPGA IP Generator, we are ideally positioned to support these new customers quickly and cost-effectively."
"I am thrilled to join QuickLogic at such an exciting phase of the company," said Andy Jaros, Vice President of IP Sales. "The demand for eFPGA IP is growing rapidly across multiple market sectors. With over 30 years of experience in delivering a full spectrum of programmable logic solutions – from FPGA devices and eFPGA Hard IP to managing fab, packaging and test for our customer designs with our Storefront service, QuickLogic is uniquely positioned to serve this growing demand."
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.
