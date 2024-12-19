Third day for Arm vs Qualcomm trial

Yesterday – the third day of the Arm vs Qualcomm court case in Wilmington, Delaware – saw Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon giving evidence.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 19, 2024)

Amon said he told the Qualcomm board it could save $1.4 billion a year in payments to Arm by buying Arm licensee Nuvia for $1.4 billion in 2021. “It justified the acquisition,” Amon told the court.

