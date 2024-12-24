GUC Joins Arm Total Design Ecosystem to Strengthen ASIC Design Services

Hsinchu, Taiwan–Dec. 24th, 2024 – Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), a leading provider of cutting-edge ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design services, today announced it is joining the Arm Total Design ecosystem. This collaboration highlights GUC's commitment to deliver comprehensive and innovative design solutions, enabling customers to accelerate the development of advanced semiconductor innovations.

As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, GUC will gain preferential access to the cutting-edge Arm Neoverse CSS compute platforms that underpin purpose-built AI SoC solutions for cloud data centers, HPC and edge. Combining GUC's rich expertise in chiplet and 3DIC technology, enables GUC to deliver comprehensive and differentiated services in next-generation system integration, pushing the boundaries of ASIC and chiplet design, and offering innovative solutions optimized for high-performance computing applications.

“Our ultimate goal is to enable powerful but cost-efficient Arm Neoverse CSS-powered processors using TSMC’s 3D SoIC-X technology with CPU cores implemented in the most advanced process nodes while keeping SLC cache, CMN and UCIe at mainstream process and PCIe and DDR at separate chiplets,” said Igor Elkanovich, CTO of GUC. “GUC will contribute to the joint effort with its silicon-proven, very low latency 3D interface GLink-3D and our silicon-correlated 3D flows: 3Dblox, physical implementation, power distribution, thermal and mechanical.”

“Joining the Arm Total Design ecosystem represents a key step in GUC's strategy to enhance our custom silicon capabilities,” said Aditya Raina, CMO of GUC. “By leveraging the Arm Neoverse CSS and TSMC's 3DFabric technology, we are well-positioned to offer customers groundbreaking solutions that incorporate advanced chiplet design and 3DIC capabilities. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration will unlock for next-generation SoC designs.”

“The Arm Total Design ecosystem is fostering collaboration and providing the flexibility needed to create new cutting-edge silicon to take on intensive AI-powered workloads,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “GUC’s innovative ASIC and 3DIC solutions will help the ecosystem harness the efficiency of the Neoverse CSS, reduce time-to-market, and inspire a new generation of Arm-based chips to power datacenters sustainably.”

This partnership will enable GUC to provide customers with preferential access to Arm Neoverse CSS compute platforms, ensuring rapid deployment of advanced ASICs, chiplets, and 3DIC solutions for a wide range of applications, including data centers, edge computing, and high-performance computing.





