Softbank Izanagi AI processor expected next year
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 30, 2024)
Softbank is out to challenge Nvidia in chips to train and run AI software programmes in a project called Izanagi which could see investment of $100 billion.
The plan is to have prototype Izanagi processors in summer 2025 and to be shipping in volume in 2026, reports Bloomberg.
