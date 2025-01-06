GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2024
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Jan. 6th, 2025 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec. 2024 were NT2,702 million, increased 47.1% month-overmonth and also increased 22.4% year-over-year.
Net sales for fourth quarter in 2024 totaled NT$6,022 million, decreased 8.9% compared to third quarter in 2024 and also decreased 4.6% compared to the same period in 2023.
Net sales for 2024 totaled NT$25,044 million, decreased 4.6% compared to 2023.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2024
|2023
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Dec.
|2,702,478
|2,208,208
|47.1%
|22.4%
|Year to Date
|25,044,192
|26,240,714
|N/A
|-4.6%
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec. 2024 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,834,310
|68
|NRE
|847,088
|31
|Others
|21,080
|1
|Total
|2,702,478
|100
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CEA-Leti Demonstrates Embedded FeRAM Platform Compatible with 22nm FD-SOI Node
- TSMC November 2024 Revenue Report
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024
- UMC Reports Sales for November 2024
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 22.1% Year-to-Year in October; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 19.0% in 2024
Breaking News
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2024
- Is Imagination Technologies for sale again?
- Softbank Izanagi AI processor expected next year
- Weebit Nano licenses its ReRAM technology to onsemi
- Ceva Unveils Ceva-Waves Links200 - A Breakthrough Multi-Protocol Wireless Connectivity Platform IP Featuring Next generation Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) and IEEE 802.15.4
Most Popular
- Arm loses out in Qualcomm court case, wants a re-trial
- Softbank Izanagi AI processor expected next year
- Jury is out in the Arm vs Qualcomm trial
- Weebit Nano licenses its ReRAM technology to onsemi
- Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page