GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Jan. 6th, 2025 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec. 2024 were NT2,702 million, increased 47.1% month-overmonth and also increased 22.4% year-over-year.

Net sales for fourth quarter in 2024 totaled NT$6,022 million, decreased 8.9% compared to third quarter in 2024 and also decreased 4.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

Net sales for 2024 totaled NT$25,044 million, decreased 4.6% compared to 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Dec. 2,702,478 2,208,208 47.1% 22.4% Year to Date 25,044,192 26,240,714 N/A -4.6%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Dec. 2024 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,834,310 68 NRE 847,088 31 Others 21,080 1 Total 2,702,478 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





