Ceva Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth IPs Power Bestechnic's New Combo Products

Bestechnic integrates market leading Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP together with Ceva-Waves Bluetooth Dual Mode IP in low power silicon products targeting smart wearables, smart home and smart audio applications

LAS VEGAS -- Jan. 6, 2025 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that Bestechnic, a global leader in the design and development of wireless ultra-low power computing SoCs for the advanced smart audio, smart wearables, wireless connectivity and smart home markets, has extended its long-term partnership with Ceva to integrate Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth dual-mode IP platforms in new Bluetooth/Wi-Fi combo products, including the BES2610 and BES2800 families. Bestechnic has shipped more than 1 billion smart audio SoCs powered by Ceva's Bluetooth Dual Mode IP to date, and is one of the world's leading suppliers of smart audio SoCs for TWS earbuds, headsets, smart glasses, smartwatches and smart speakers.

ABI Research forecasts that Wi-Fi 6 shipments will approach 2.7 billion units annually by 2027. This growth is fueled by the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in various devices, including smart audio products like TWS earbuds, smart speakers, and other wearables. Wi-Fi 6 is designed to provide high efficiency and performance while significantly reducing power consumption compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi. This makes it ideal for battery-powered IoT devices such as wearables and speakers where it complements Bluetooth audio functionality, offering high throughput and low latency which is critical for high-definition audio streaming and increasingly required for real-time data processing associated with embedded AI.

Bestechnic has deployed the Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP alongside the Ceva-Waves Bluetooth Dual Mode IP in its recently introduced combo families of ultra-low power Bluetooth/Wi-Fi chips. The platforms incorporate a dual-mode Bluetooth 5.4 subsystem for both Bluetooth classic and LE audio, and a Wi-Fi 6 subsystem for high-throughput wireless connectivity and lossless audio. The highly integrated solution with BES optimized ultra-low power system, is designed to provide Bluetooth level power consumption for a Wi-Fi enabled device. For example, the current of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi RX is as low as 14mA, making it ideal for battery powered wearable devices.

"Our long-standing partnership with Ceva has been instrumental in our success, and we are excited to incorporate their Wi-Fi 6 IP into our newest combo device families," said Zhao Guoguang, General Manager, Bestechnic. "This collaboration allows us to offer our customers cutting-edge wireless connectivity solutions that exceed the demands for high-definition audio streaming and other ultra-low power wearable applications such as smartwatches and smart glasses."

"Bestechnic's integration of our Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Dual Mode IP in their combo devices showcases the exceptional value of our comprehensive wireless connectivity portfolio in addressing emerging trends and applications," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva. "Embedded AI is rapidly making its way into every device around us, and seamless connectivity is the foundation of these devices. With Wi-Fi 6 providing robust data transmission that complements Bluetooth for streaming audio applications, our ability to deliver unmatched performance and power efficiency with our wireless connectivity IPs empowers Bestechnic to set a new benchmark for smart audio devices."

About Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi

The Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive Suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi connectivity into SoCs/ASSPs optimized implementations are available for various applications, from low power IoT peripherals right up to high performance, multi-user gateways and spanning all flavours of 802.11a/b/n/ac/be. Each Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi solution incorporates hardwired PHY modem functions and MAC functions, including a Full MAC software protocol stack. A fully hosted stack is also proposed, comprising the integration of FullMAC stack in FreeRTOS along with TCP/IP, supplicant and a reference IoT application. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/rivierawaves-wi-fi-platforms/.

About Bestechnic

Founded in 2015, Bestechnic specializes in the development of wireless ultra-low power computing SoCs for the advanced smart audio, smart wearables, wireless connectivity and smart home markets. Our engineering teams are dedicated to R&D work in a wide range of areas, including RF and analog, wireless communication, acoustic and audio signal processing, image and vision signal processing, NPU, ultra-low power computing SoC, as well as complete software stack and complex operating system. As a leading technology and SoC supplier, our products have been adopted by leading brands worldwide. Visit our website at https://www.bestechnic.com/.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com





