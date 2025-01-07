UMC Reports Sales for December 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, January 7, 2025--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2024.

Revenues for December 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 18,965,818 16,979,226 1,986,592 11.70% Jan.-Dec. 232,302,584 222,533,000 9,769,584 4.39%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



