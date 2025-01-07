UMC Reports Sales for December 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, January 7, 2025--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2024.
Revenues for December 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
18,965,818
|
16,979,226
|
1,986,592
|
11.70%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
232,302,584
|
222,533,000
|
9,769,584
|
4.39%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
