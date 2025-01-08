MIPI CSI DSI C-PHY IP for TSMC (5nm, 6/7nm, 12/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm)
VeriSilicon's Display Processing IP DC8200-FS has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification
Empowering smarter, safer automotive displays with advanced performance
Las Vegas, USA, January 8, 2025--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that its high-performance, low-power Display Processing IP DC8200-FS has successfully achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B automotive functional safety certification. The certificate was issued by TÜV NORD, an international inspection and certification institution.
Fully compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL B, the DC8200-FS IP features advanced safety mechanisms such as memory protection and register configuration path protection. Available in two configurations, DC8200-FS 2K and DC8200-FS 4K, it delivers real-time image processing across pre- and post-processing pipelines, enabling dual output display panels with resolutions up to 4Kx2K. These outputs are compatible with the MIPI Display Serial Interface (MIPI DSI) and DisplayPort (DP), supporting both RGB and YUV formats. The DC8200-FS IP also includes two AXI buses for efficient external frame buffer access and two AHB buses for register programming, ensuring seamless system integration. Its software supports the popular Linux DRM framework, custom drivers and APIs, enabling flexible, tailored development for automotive systems.
“The integration of intelligent driving and cockpit domains, along with the replacement of rearview mirrors by displays, drives the functional safety requirements for display processing. Display that complies with functional safety standards is becoming an essential element in automotive SoCs,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “VeriSilicon is at the forefront of providing ISO 26262 ASIL B compliant display processing IPs. With its comprehensive display features specifically tailored for automotive needs, the ISO 26262 ASIL B-certified DC8200-FS IP has been selected by several leading automotive SoC providers. The DC8200-FS ISO 26262 ASIL B certification follows the ISO 26262 certifications of our multiple IPs in the camera system, enabling us to better support the rapid advancement of automotive SoCs.”
To learn more about VeriSilicon’s automotive functional safety plan across its comprehensive intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio, we invite you to visit VeriSilicon’s booth at the Venetian Expo (Booth No.: Bassano 2701) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, taking place from January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas.
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.
VeriSilicon possesses six categories of in-house processing IPs, namely Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP, and Display Processing IP, as well as more than 1,600 analog and mixed-signal IPs and RF IPs.
Leveraging its own IPs, VeriSilicon has developed a wealth of software and hardware custom chip design platforms targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, covering always-on ultralight spatial computing devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR glasses, high-efficiency edge computing devices such as AI PCs, AI phones, smart cars, and robots, as well as high-performance cloud computing devices like data centers and servers.
In response to the trend of System-on-Chip (SoC) evolving towards System-in-Package (SiP) driven by the demand for large computing power, VeriSilicon put forward the concepts of “IP as a Chiplet”, “Chiplet as a Platform”, and “Platform as an Ecosystem”. The company keeps advancing the R&D and industrialization of its Chiplet technologies and projects from the perspective of interface IP, Chiplet architecture, advanced packaging technology, and others for AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and autonomous driving solutions.
Under its unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, VeriSilicon serves a broad range of market segments, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Its main customers include fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies, and cloud service providers.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 2,000 employees.
