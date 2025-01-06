Ansys and Synopsys Announce Agreement with Keysight Technologies for Sale of Ansys PowerArtist

PITTSBURGH and SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Jan. 6, 2025 -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that Ansys has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its PowerArtist™ business to Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a global leader in design and simulation software for semiconductors, electronics and high-performance systems. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025. Ansys and Synopsys determined that the sale of PowerArtist was necessary to obtain regulatory approval for Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys.

PowerArtist is a comprehensive RTL design-for-power platform used by semiconductor companies for early-stage power analysis, profiling and reduction. Compared to traditional gate-level methodologies, PowerArtist provides rapid turnaround on multimillion instance designs—enabling power-related design decisions at an earlier stage of the design process.

"We are proud of the role PowerArtist has played to advance low power innovation across semiconductor design applications," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, electronics semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys. "PowerArtist will continue to flourish as part of Keysight's portfolio as a leading, independent RTL power product agnostic of vendor-specific design implementation flows."

Keysight is a major supplier to semiconductor and electronics companies worldwide. Its planned acquisition of the PowerArtist business furthers its strategy to expand its position in the high-performance system design and simulation software sector.

"Our acquisition of the RTL design-for-power solution from Ansys will further expand our portfolio of design engineering software solutions," said Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight Design Engineering Software. "We look forward to strengthening our offering in digital systems and welcoming the PowerArtist team to Keysight."

The sale of PowerArtist is not material to Ansys' financials, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The parties are committed to having a seamless transition for the Ansys PowerArtist team, customers and partners. During the interim period until the transaction closes, Ansys will continue to offer Ansys PowerArtist as part of its product line, and is committed to providing the same high-quality service its customers have come to expect.

