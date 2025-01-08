Synopsys Responds to the UK Competition and Markets Authority Provisionally Accepting its Proposed Remedies in Phase 1 Regarding its Proposed Acquisition of Ansys
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 -- Today, Synopsys issued the following statement in response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally accepting its proposed remedies in Phase 1 regarding its proposed acquisition of Ansys:
"We are very pleased that today the CMA has taken the important step of provisionally accepting our proposed remedies in Phase 1 rather than referring the transaction to Phase 2. We will maintain our constructive and collaborative engagement with the CMA as it completes its process. Customers continue to express their overwhelming support for the transaction. Together, Synopsys and Ansys can help drive innovation across industries by addressing the rapidly increasing customer need for system design solutions that provide a deeper integration of EDA and Simulation and Analysis (S&A) software. We continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025."
About Synopsys
Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
