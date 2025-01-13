Synopsys Responds to the European Commission Approving its Proposed Acquisition of Ansys in Phase 1

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 -- Today, Synopsys issued the following statement in response to the European Commission (EC) approving its proposed acquisition of Ansys in Phase 1:

"We are very pleased that the EC has approved our pro-competitive transaction in Phase 1. Today's clearance decision follows the strong progress we have made toward gaining regulatory approval across various jurisdictions. Earlier this week, the UK CMA provisionally accepted our remedies toward a transaction approval in Phase 1. As previously communicated in our earnings call on December 4, 2024, the U.S. HSR Act waiting period has expired, and we are working cooperatively with the FTC to conclude its investigation and review of our proposed remedies. China SAMR has officially accepted our filing, and its review is in process. In addition, we continue to work with the regulators in other relevant jurisdictions to conclude their reviews.

Customers continue to express their overwhelming support for the transaction. Together, Synopsys and Ansys can help drive innovation across industries by addressing the rapidly increasing customer need for system design solutions that provide a deeper integration of EDA and Simulation and Analysis (S&A) software. We continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025."

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





