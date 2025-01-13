Exostiv Labs Unveils AMD Versal Adaptive SoC Device Support for Exostiv and Exostiv Blade Platforms

Wavre, Belgium and Los Altos, California, January, 13rd, – Exostiv Labs has released the addition of device support for AMD Versal™ Adaptive SoCs to its cutting-edge Exostiv and Exostiv Blade platforms, including support for the world’s largest FPGA, the AMD Versal Premium VP1902. This latest development expands the platforms’ compatibility, already available for AMD 7 Series FPGAs and AMD UltraScale™, UltraScale+™, and Zynq™ adaptive SoCs, to meet the high-performance debugging needs of Versal users.



Unlocking Massive Data Capture for Versal Devices

Exostiv Labs specializes in delivering unmatched internal capture capabilities for single and multi-FPGA systems. By harnessing the power of AMD adaptive computing devices, engineering teams can design more robust, reliable, and innovative FPGA-based and SoC prototypes in FPGA solutions. With Exostiv Labs’ unique focus on live, massive data-oriented debug, users can master complex systems and accelerate time-to-market like never before, by reducing the validation and debug time by several orders of magnitude, hence saving substantial engineering resources and getting products to market much faster. Additionally, Software Teams can now work much earlier in the development cycle with the Hardware Team, thanks to the real time debugging capability the Exostiv Labs platforms offer.



Key Features for Versal Users:

Massive Capture Power: Capture terabytes of live data from millions of internal nodes across multiple Versal devices simultaneously.

High-Speed Instrumentation: Support for Versal devices running up to 800 MHz, with minimal resource footprint.

Seamless Connectivity: Works with any board offering Versal transceiver connections up to 28.125 Gbps.

Versatility: Debug issues, explore edge cases, and validate systems against real-world conditions with ease.

“Versal is the epicenter of validation and debug innovation in ASIC/SoC prototyping and advanced programmable systems,” said Frederic Leens, CEO of Exostiv Labs. “We’re now in the terabyte era—it’s time to transform FPGA prototyping by directly tapping into the internal workings of Versal devices for unparalleled visibility and debugging capabilities. Exostiv Labs is proud to be a member of the Adaptive Computing Partner program with AMD”.

“We are excited to see Exostiv Labs adding support for our flagship Versal adaptive SoC devices,” said Mike Rather, senior product line manager, AMD. “Versal adaptive SoCs offer tremendous flexibility and performance for the most demanding applications, and AMD fosters a thriving ecosystem of partners dedicated to supporting their innovation with our products. We congratulate Exostiv on this milestone and look forward to seeing how our customers will benefit from these new capabilities.”



Available Now

Exostiv Probe and Exostiv Blade for AMD Versal are ready to revolutionize your development process. Discover how Exostiv Labs can elevate your projects: www.exostivlabs.com.





