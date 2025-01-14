YorChip and ChipCraft announce low-cost, high-speed 200Ms/s ADC Chiplet

Low Cost ADC chiplet enhances chiplet market

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 -- YorChip, Inc. and Chipcraft announce development of a low cost, low power 8 bit 200Ms/s ADC Chiplet. Currently no ultra-low power devices exist in open market as Chiplets. Designers currently have to license the IP and integrate into a custom SOC while spending millions of dollars or they are forced to purchase high power expensive standard product ASSPs.

Chiplets represents multi-billion-dollar market potential – according to Transparency Market Research, the Chiplet market is expected to reach more than US$47 Billion by 2031, representing one of the fastest growing segments of the semiconductor industry at more than 40% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. This growth was expected to be enabled by the considerable cost reduction and improved yields Chiplets will enable as compared to traditional system-on-chip (SOC) designs but has been limited by high packaging and PHY costs to HPC markets.

YorChips’ CEO and founder, Kash Johal, said, Kash “We are excited to partner with ChipCraft to develop the first low-cost, low power high speed 200Ms/s ADC chiplet in the market. The ADC design is silicon proven with multiple tape-outs already and we anticipate a perfect match with our planned FPGA chiplet. This partnership will help us to deliver sub $1 high performance ADC building chiplet leveraging our 0.1pj/bit PHY for broad range of customers.”

ChipCraft CEO and founder, Pawel Narczyk, said, “This partnership leverages ChipCraft’s market leading GNSS chip and extracts the ADC from that product for the chiplet market. We also plan to offer our GNSS chip in die form for integration in SIP’s containing chiplets further enhancing size, weight and power needs of many of our customers."

QuickLogic CEO, Brian Faith, said, “High speed ADC’s are commonly interfaced to FPGAs via LVDS or JESD and those interfaces suffer in power, latency and unit cost. This ADC chiplet will be a complement to our FPGA chiplet, and when integrated in a single package, will enable ideal size, weight, power and cost optimizations for several markets and customers.”

Harry Peterson CEO, of Silicon Valley PNT stealth start-up said, “The Yorchip ADC chiplet with built-in security substantially improves SWAP (Size, Weight and Power) as well as security, cost, power and resilience of SDR (Software Defined Radio) products on our future 5G PNT (Precision Navigation and Timing) roadmap.”

Meet us at Chiplet Summit Jan 21st -23rd 2025 to learn about YorChip and Quicklogic’s breakthrough chiplet solutions. @ QuickLogic and YorChip Booth, Santa Clara Convention Center, California.

Availability

ADC Chiplets with ChipCraft technology should be available in 2026.

About YorChip

We are a Silicon Valley start up with patent pending technology for programmable Chiplet PHY technology. We offer intellectual property licensing and also plan to offer Chiplets for re-sale to end customers across a broad range of markets by leveraging our PHY and advanced packaging technology. Yorchip is headquartered in San Ramon, California with design partners worldwide.

About ChipCraft

We are a private fabless semiconductor manufacturer that specializes in GNSS technology. The company provides fully integrated, all-band, all-constellation GNSS receivers of high precision and reliability. The NaviSoC receiver is offered as a chip and as a module, and is dedicated to consumer, industrial and automotive markets. ChipCraft also offers custom silicon design and development services for ASIC and FPGA, as well as silicon-proven IP blocks and IP cores, for multimarket sectors. The company is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland and supports customers worldwide.





