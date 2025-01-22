ST-GloFo fab plan shelved
The ST-Globalfoundries plan to build a joint FD-SOI 12 inch fab at Crolles is, reportedly, on hold.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 21, 2025)
The €7.5 billion project was awarded €2.9 billion of EU subsidies in May 2023.
No reason has been given for pausing the plan, but speculation points to four issues
