intoPIX and Nextera-Adeas Announce Latest IPMX Demo Design with JPEG XS on Compact FPGAs at ISE 2025

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, January 29, 2025 – intoPIX, the pioneering provider of lightweight compression solutions, is thrilled to continue its collaboration with Nextera Video and Adeas showcasing the latest developments of its groundbreaking JPEG XS TDC solutions tailored for IPMX and ST 2110. This exhibit will feature TicoXS integration with Nextera-Adeas’ industry-leading FPGA IP cores for IPMX/ST 2110 targeted at AMD Zynq 7-series FPGAs & modules and is set to take place at the upcoming ISE Show in Barcelona.

The new release of the intoPIX JPEG XS subsystem IP core uses the most advanced JPEG XS codec, including the extended JPEG XS High profile and the new TDC profile for flawless imaging, offering up to twice the compression efficiency. The intoPIX subsystem IP features the TicoXS FIP core, including its RTP packetization, with optional AES encryption of low-latency high-quality JPEG XS video streams and direct interfacing with the Nextera-Adeas IPMX/ST 2110 solutions.

Nextera-Adeas has also implemented a new key feature, Privacy Encryption Protocol (PEP), to their IPMX core solution. PEP enables media content privacy based on VSF TR-10-13, adding an extra level of security for IPMX devices.

The joint demo design supports 4Kp60 HDMI to/from 1G Ethernet on AMD Ultrascale+ FPGAs, and the FPGA footprint is small enough to fit into compact, cost-effective FPGAs such as AMD Zynq 7030 SoCs.

“The Nextera-Adeas solution integrated with intoPIX JPEG XS provides everything needed to help OEM’s IPMX-Enable their new or existing products quickly and easily,” said Jed Deame, CEO of Nextera Video. In addition to FPGA IP cores and NMOS control software, the complete solution includes reference designs containing all software, drivers and daemons, a simple control API, and an intuitive web GUI. Design services are also available to help customers with resource limitations get their products to market quickly.

Combining intoPIX TicoXS with Nextera-Adeas IPMX/ST 2110 yields an unrivaled solution, boasting full JT-NM Tested badges for unmatched interoperability confidence. Beyond accommodating diverse resolutions and video formats, it enhances bandwidth efficiency, maintains zero latency, and optimizes FPGA footprint, delivering an unparalleled user experience. "This initiative promises to speed up JPEG XS integration significantly, delivering enhanced efficiency and performance to our valued customers," explains Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group, intoPIX.

“We're excited to announce the integration of our PEP security and intoPIX s’ latest TicoXS FIP cores, supporting both the JPEG XS High420.12 profile and JPEG XS TDC profile, alongside our ST2110/IPMX cores," explained Antoine Wijlaars, Managing Director of Adeas. "This design demonstrates seamless and secure 4Kp60 transmission over 1G with minimal latency, a key feature of IPMX”.

intoPIX, Nextera and Adeas will be showcasing their joint reference design running on AMD FPGAs at ISE 2025. To see a live demonstration and learn more, visit Nextera-Adeas at the AMD stand 5B510. Or stop by the intoPIX booth (5M350) to learn more about JPEG XS TDC technology.





