Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 3, 2025)
Intel has scrapped product launches and slowed its process technology roadmap as it embarks on a path toward a rebound that will take years, according to analysts surveyed by EE Times.
The company’s new top management, Michelle Holthaus and David Zinsner, are more realistic on challenges from competitors like AMD in processors and TSMC in the foundry business, according to C.J. Muse, Senior Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald.
“Intel’s new co-CEOs hosted their first conference call with commentary balanced and realistic, highlighting the meaningful challenges ahead at Intel and the view that there are no quick fixes, unfortunately,” Muse said in a report provided to EE Times.
