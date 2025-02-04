Dolphin Semiconductor strengthens its governance with two key Board appointments

Meylan, France and Montreal, Canada – February 4, 2025 – Dolphin Semiconductor, a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions specializing in mixed-signal IP design, is announcing today the appointment of Robert LeFort as Chairman of the Board and Shelly Van Dyke as an independent Board member. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s governance and drive its growth strategy.

Following the recent appointment of Claude Jean, Senior Vice President of Teledyne Imaging, as an independent Board member in December 2024, Dolphin Semiconductor continues to strengthen its Board of Directors with recognized industry leaders. The addition of Robert LeFort and Shelly Van Dyke to its Board of Directors highlights the commitment to advancing its international growth strategy, fostering innovation, and strengthening its leadership in the semiconductor industry.

Robert LeFort, former President of Infineon Technologies North America, assumes the role of Chairman of the Board. Dolphin Semiconductor strategy development and governance will highly benefit from his deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and its key actors, as well as his Board experience. “I look forward to be a part of the transformation of Dolphin Semiconductor, strengthening its position as a world class provider of semiconductor IP partnering with the most influential technology leaders in the world.”

Shelly Van Dyke, Vice President of Strategy, Analog & Automotive Embedded Systems at NXP Semiconductors, joins the board as an independent member. With her extensive experience in strategic planning and M&A within the semiconductor sector, she brings a wealth of knowledge that will support Dolphin Semiconductor’s ambition to scale up. “I am excited to work with the Dolphin Semiconductor team in their next chapter of growth, building on their impressive track record of energy efficient and innovative IP designs. »

« We are thrilled to welcome Robert LeFort and Shelly Van Dyke to our board of directors, » said Laurent Monge, CEO of Dolphin Semiconductor. « Their extensive experience and proven expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Dolphin Semiconductor. Their contributions will help us achieve our ambitious goals and continue to innovate in the semiconductor industry. »

These appointments underscore Dolphin Semiconductor’s dedication to accelerating its journey in delivering cutting-edge, energy-efficient semiconductor IP solutions in all regions.

Following these appointments, the Dolphin Semiconductor Board of Directors is composed of:

Robert LeFort , Chairman of the Board

, Chairman of the Board Pierre Garnier , Managing Partner, Jolt Capital

, Managing Partner, Jolt Capital Maxime Mallet , General Partner, Jolt Capital

, General Partner, Jolt Capital Clement Bourgogne , Investment Director, Canada, Jolt Capital

, Investment Director, Canada, Jolt Capital Claude Jean , independent Board member

, independent Board member Shelly Van Dyke, independent Board member

About Dolphin Semiconductor

Dolphin Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in mixed signal IP design targeting markets such as Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive. Dolphin Semiconductor cutting-edge technology IPs in power management, high-quality audio, power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their customers to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world. With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Semiconductor provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.

About Robert LeFort

Robert (Bob) LeFort retired from Infineon Technologies in July 2023 where he was President, Infineon Technologies Americas Corp. Bob led Infineon Americas starting in January 2015 after the acquisition of International Rectifier. Bob also led the integration of Cypress Semiconductor closed in April 2020.

Bob previously was Corporate Vice President, Strategy and M&A based in Munich after re-joining the company in 2013. Prior to his return to Infineon, Bob was the CEO of Ember Corporation which was acquired by Silicon Labs in 2012.

Bob has served on nonprofit boards and advisory committees. He is also currently on the Board of Directors for Boreas Technologies.

LeFort holds an MBA with High Honors from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

About Shelly Van Dyke

Shelly Van Dyke is Vice President & Head of Strategy, Automotive Microcontrollers & Processors Business and Automotive Segment at NXP Semiconductors. She has over 25 years of experience in engineering, strategy and strategic finance for the semiconductor industry and the technology supply chain. Career highlights include the start-up of the NXP Oak Hill fab, Freescale’s Initial Public Offerings, serving on the Board of the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics industry association, and the NXP-Freescale merger integration. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from UT Austin, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Regis University.





