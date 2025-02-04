RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg

February 4, 2025 -- The second RISC-V in Space Workshop, organized by the European Space Agency and Frontgrade Gaiser in collaboration with RISC-V International, will take place on 2-3 April 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden, bringing together experts, engineers, and researchers to explore the latest innovations, applications, and challenges of RISC-V architecture in the space sector.

RISC-V, an open and extensible instruction set architecture (ISA), has gained significant momentum across a variety of industries, with its potential for customization and scalability making it an ideal fit for space exploration and satellite systems. The RISC-V in Space Workshop will focus on how RISC-V technology is being leveraged in space systems, ranging from satellites to deep space missions, and will offer a platform for presenting novel research, real-world applications, and ongoing developments in the field.

For more information, please visit the website https://risc-v.space





