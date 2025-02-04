RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg
February 4, 2025 -- The second RISC-V in Space Workshop, organized by the European Space Agency and Frontgrade Gaiser in collaboration with RISC-V International, will take place on 2-3 April 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden, bringing together experts, engineers, and researchers to explore the latest innovations, applications, and challenges of RISC-V architecture in the space sector.
RISC-V, an open and extensible instruction set architecture (ISA), has gained significant momentum across a variety of industries, with its potential for customization and scalability making it an ideal fit for space exploration and satellite systems. The RISC-V in Space Workshop will focus on how RISC-V technology is being leveraged in space systems, ranging from satellites to deep space missions, and will offer a platform for presenting novel research, real-world applications, and ongoing developments in the field.
For more information, please visit the website https://risc-v.space
|
Search Silicon IP
Frontgrade Gaisler Hot IP
Related News
- Frontgrade Gaisler Leads European Initiative for Ultra Deep Sub-Micron Semiconductor Technology for Space Applications
- Frontgrade Gaisler Licenses BrainChip's Akida IP to Deploy AI Chips into Space
- Frontgrade Gaisler Unveils GR716B, a New Standard in Space-Grade Microcontrollers
- Frontgrade Gaisler Awarded ESA Contract to Qualify Spacecraft Avionics Microcontroller for Flight
- Frontgrade Gaisler Leads the Way in RISC-V Processor Development for Space Applications
Breaking News
- Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
- CoMira Solutions unveils its new 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP
- intoPIX Unveils Cutting-Edge AV Innovations at ISE 2025
- RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg
- Dolphin Semiconductor strengthens its governance with two key Board appointments
Most Popular
- Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
- UK Space Agency Awards EnSilica £10.38m for Satellite Broadband Terminal Chips
- EXTOLL collaborates with BeammWave and GlobalFoundries as a Key SerDes IP Partner for Lowest Power High-Speed ASIC
- RaiderChip unveils its fully Hardware-Based Generative AI Accelerator: The GenAI NPU
- Celestial AI Announces Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Icon Lip-Bu Tan to Board of Directors
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page