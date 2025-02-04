intoPIX Unveils Cutting-Edge AV Innovations at ISE 2025

Seamless Integration, Ultra-Low Latency, and Unmatched Video Quality for Next-Gen AV-over-IP workflows.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, February 4, 2025 – intoPIX, a pioneer in innovative image compression technologiesis set to showcase its latest advancements in AV-over-IP at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. Visit intoPIX at Hall 5, Booth 5M350, to experience state-of-the-art solutions powered by JPEG XS, IPMX, and next-generation software innovations designed for Pro-AV and Live Events production professionals.

Experience Next-Level AV-over-IP

intoPIX’s latest technologies redefine AV transmission by delivering ultra-low latency, exceptional video quality, and seamless integration, empowering manufacturers and professionals with superior and open-standard based AV-over-IP workflows.

Breakthrough Solutions for Manufacturers

TicoXS FIP: The Ultimate JPEG XS Compression Experience

Zero-Latency Proxy Streaming – New advanced JPEG XS-capable encoders deliver synchronized full-resolution and low-bitrate streams, ideal for monitoring and multi-view AV-over-IP applications

New advanced JPEG XS-capable encoders deliver synchronized full-resolution and low-bitrate streams, ideal for monitoring and multi-view AV-over-IP applications TDC Profile Support – Featuring twice the compression efficiency of standard JPEG XS, the latest “TicoXS FIP” 4K/8K IP Core & SDK deliver ultra-low latency with minimal power consumption, making them ideal for KVM, eSports, and high-end display applications.

IPMX Development Kit

The Titanium SDK and SoC EDK equip manufacturers with powerful tools to build cutting-edge IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110 solutions:

Titanium EDK – Optimized for ARM-based SoCs, including AMD FPGA SoC or Nvidia Jetson SoC, enabling ultra-low-latency JPEG XS streaming.

– Optimized for ARM-based SoCs, including AMD FPGA SoC or Nvidia Jetson SoC, enabling ultra-low-latency JPEG XS streaming. Titanium SDK – Ensures high-performance video workflows on AV servers and media players.

– Ensures high-performance video workflows on AV servers and media players. Seamless HD to 4K Real-Time Video Transmission – A robust foundation for next-gen AV-over-IP applications.

Innovative IPMX / ST 2110 Software Suite

intoPIX introduces three powerful AV-over-IP software applications to elevate video workflows:

TitaniumViewer, TitaniumShow, and TitaniumViewer for SDM

These applications leverage intoPIX’s JPEG XS technology and advanced interoperable streaming capabilities to deliver ultra-low-latency, high-quality video for live event production and AV distribution. Supporting HD, 4K, and even 8K, they cater to the evolving demands of studios, broadcasters, and ProAV professionals.

Meet intoPIX at ISE 2025

Join intoPIX at ISE 2025 from February 4 to 7 at Hall 5, Booth 5M350, and explore the latest innovations shaping the future of AV-over-IP workflows.





