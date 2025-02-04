CoMira Solutions unveils its new 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP

Feb. 4, 2025 – CoMira Solutions Inc., one of the world's leading providers of IP for the semiconductor industry, today announced its new 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP. This specified UMAC IP delivers 1.6Tbps bandwidth with low latency and minimized logic size, which is ideal for AI, ML, and hyperscale data centers.

1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP: Introduction

The Universal Media Access Controller (UMAC) ensures efficient data flow, low latency, and optimized power usage. CoMira Solutions Inc. introduces the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP, an advanced Ethernet MAC IP core designed to meet the demanding requirements of data centers and high-performance network systems.

The 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is designed for flexibility and supports multi-channel and multi-rate configurations, enabling efficient scalability across diverse network environments.

At its core, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC integrates advanced MAC (Media Access Control), PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), and FEC (Forward Error Correction) logic, delivering a versatile and high-performance networking solution.

Built according to the IEEE 802.3dj Ethernet standards, CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is a comprehensive, scalable, and energy-efficient solution that enables seamless, high-bandwidth communication for tomorrow’s connected world and today’s most data-intensive applications.

Key Features

The UMAC can support specific requirements for the number of channels, SerDes lanes, SedDes speeds, modes, and features, ensuring it delivers precisely the performance data centers, AI, and ML apps need.

Here are a few prominent features of CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP;

Simple programming and bringing up sequence matching previous UMAC generations

Support for arbitrary mixed modes across channels and dynamic mode switching

Support for 224G SerDes

Standard and priority pause generation, termination, and pass-through

Support for jumbo frames up to 16K bytes

TX runt frame padding and RX runt frame stripping

Counters and interrupts for MIBs and various MAC and PCS/FEC events

Support for Ethernet Technology Consortium RS(272,257+1) low latency FEC in all modes that support RS(544,514)

Programmable alignment marker periods and values

Programmable SerDes bit error injection for simple FEC testing

Programmable per-channel xMII TX->RX loopback and per-SerDes lane TX->RX parallel loopback

Independent TX and RX programmable any-to-any SerDes lane remapping

CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP also offers an array of optional add-on features to enhance your system's capabilities. These include Clause 74 FC(2112,2080) Firecode FEC, integrated stats memory, a 4-byte preamble, non-standard overspeed rates, high accuracy IEEE 1588v2 1-step & 2-step timestamping, and minimized IFG.

Our 1.6T UMAC Ethernet is able to support a range of speeds from 1.6T down to 10G, as well as ≤2.5GBASE-X/SGMII, 1G, 100M, and 10M QSGMII.

These features and many more can be customized to meet business needs.

Functional Specifications

1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP is optimized for ultra-low latency, ensuring real-time communication in critical applications such as AI and HPC.

Configurable thresholds to optimize transmission delays and fine-tune performance for specific application needs.

1024-bit packed TDM interface, supporting a 16x66b 64b/66b PCS-encoded interface.

The 1.6T UMAC supports jumbo frames up to 16KB, which is ideal for large data packets commonly used in high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud services.

Dynamic mode switching allows channels to change modes without interrupting or interfering with other channels.

Standard FEC is implemented with the lowest possible latency. If the Pre-FEC BER is low enough, the Ethernet technology consortium's LLFEC can reduce latency further, eliminating the need for a stronger standard FEC.

Flexible, independent remapping of any TX and RX SerDes lanes for customizable configuration.

1.6T UMAC IP Ethernet Benefits

Here are a few prominent benefits of 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP including;

Effortless Bandwidth Scaling : 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP effortlessly supports massive data demands for AI, ML, and hyperscale cloud environments.

: 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP effortlessly supports massive data demands for AI, ML, and hyperscale cloud environments. High Reliability : The built-in FEC and seamless error handling of 1.6T UMAC IP ensure consistent, high-quality data streams.

: The built-in FEC and seamless error handling of 1.6T UMAC IP ensure consistent, high-quality data streams. Future-Ready Design : The Ethernet 1.6T UMAC IP complies with the latest Ethernet standards, ensuring seamless long-term interoperability.

: The Ethernet 1.6T UMAC IP complies with the latest Ethernet standards, ensuring seamless long-term interoperability. Efficient Resource Utilization : 1.6T UMAC reduces overall operational costs with lower power consumption and footprint.

: 1.6T UMAC reduces overall operational costs with lower power consumption and footprint. Ease of Integration: CoMira’s 1.6T UMAC IP's flexible architecture and simple setup procedure enable quick deployment across diverse hardware platforms.

Technical Advantages

The SerDes remapping feature enables a flexible board-level layout, allowing SerDes instances to be placed as needed without being restricted to the default order used by the UMAC.

CoMira’s 1.6T supports CRC insertion/stripping for the MAC to check data integrity and error indication propagation.

1.6T offers SerDes bit error injection, designed for simple FEC testing and debugging purposes.

With high-accuracy 1-step and 2-step IEEE 1588v2 timestamping, our solution ensures precise clock synchronization across distributed systems.

Key Attributes

CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP offers the most efficient and premier attributes, including;

Flexible Configuration: The 1.6T Ethernet UMAC core is highly configurable, offering standalone and multi-channel deployment options. Its customization capabilities ensure optimal alignment with specific project requirements, leveraging advanced technology and process choices.

Simplified Integration: Providing a simple packet interface to application logic and adaptable SerDes interfaces, the 1.6T UMAC IP enables fast, seamless system integration. Configured via AXI interface with easy programming, it includes various status and debug registers. Additionally, 1.6T offers a simple testbench with the RTL to support smooth bring-up.

Support for Mixed Speed Modes: The 1.6T UMAC supports multiple modes ((high-speed and low-speed modes enabled through logic), enabling high-speed interfaces (e.g., 100G, 200G) and low-speed modes (e.g., 1G, 2.5G, 5G) through configurable logic.

Additionally, it supports mixed modes (distinct speeds running on different channels), allowing different channels to operate simultaneously at varying speeds, providing flexibility to meet diverse application needs.

Extensive Debug Capabilities: Built-in support for debugging, including programmable per-channel loopback modes for TX->RX testing, SerDes lane diagnostics, link status registers from various points in the datapath, SerDes bit error injection, test pattern modes, error counters, interrupts for multiple events and error conditions, and override registers to modify datapath behavior.

Advanced Error Correction: CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC features advanced error correction mechanisms to meet the growing demand for ultra-reliable data transfer. Its IEEE FEC is designed for the lowest possible latency. At the same time, Ethernet Technology Consortium LLFEC can be included for scenarios where less coding gain is sufficient, ensuring efficient and high-quality data transmission across all supported modes.

1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP Applications

CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP is ideal for many high-performance applications. It offers the scalability and efficiency necessary to meet the growing demands of modern networking environments.

1: Data Centers

The solution provides the necessary throughput for large-scale cloud data centers that require massive bandwidth and low-latency interconnects to handle growing amounts of data.

2: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI workloads demand significant data bandwidth, and the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is designed to support these applications. This IP product ensures real-time data transfers and rapid model training.

3: Telecom Networks

The 1.6T Ethernet UMAC supports future telecom infrastructures and enables seamless, high-speed data transfers between base stations and central offices.

4: High-Performance Computing (HPC)

The 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is ideal for HPC clusters and provides high throughput. High performance is a requirement to process simulations and data analytics at a supercomputing scale.

5: Cloud Storage & Networking

The Ethernet solution supports cloud services. It ensures efficient data handling for enterprise storage, content delivery networks, and other cloud-based applications.

6: Broadcasting & Media

With jumbo frame support and minimal latency, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is ideal for high-definition video and media delivery, providing seamless streaming and content delivery.

Why CoMira Solutions Inc. for 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP?

At CoMira Inc., we utilized decades of experience developing high-end IP solutions. We are dedicated to bringing you the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC, an unparalleled product designed for the most demanding applications.

Whether building the next-generation cloud data center, enhancing AI capabilities, or future-proofing telecom networks, our 1.6T Ethernet UMAC provides the performance and reliability businesses need!

As Ethernet speeds continue to increase, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC stands ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s connected world. CoMira Solutions Inc. continues to deliver innovative IP solutions, enabling industries to stay ahead of the technological curve.





