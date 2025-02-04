Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- February 3, 2025 -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter was $161.1 million; licensing billings were $63.6 million, product revenue was $73.4 million, and contract and other revenue was $29.5 million. The Company also generated $59.0 million in cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter.

“We finished 2024 strongly with sequential and year-over-year growth, delivering record annual product revenue and cash from operations,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “We expanded our addressable market with a record number of new product introductions throughout the year and gained share through continued product leadership. As AI continues to accelerate performance demands across the computing landscape, we are well positioned to deliver long-term growth and continued stockholder return.”

Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue Product revenue $ 73.4 $ 53.7 Royalties 58.2 52.4 Contract and other revenue 29.5 16.1 Total revenue 161.1 122.2 Cost of product revenue 28.5 19.9 Cost of contract and other revenue 0.7 1.1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue) 2.3 3.1 Total operating expenses(1) 71.7 63.0 Operating income $ 57.9 $ 35.1 Operating margin 36 29 Net income $ 62.2 $ 58.5 Diluted net income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.53 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59.0 54.8

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles of approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Amortization of acquired intangibles was immaterial for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Quarterly Financial Review - Supplemental Information(1) Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $ 63.6 $ 66.2 Product revenue (GAAP) $ 73.4 $ 53.7 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 29.5 $ 16.1 Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 28.3 $ 19.8 Cost of contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 0.7 $ 1.1 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 60.1 $ 51.0 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 4.4 $ 3.8 Diluted share count (GAAP) 108 110

(1) See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table included below.

(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $161.1 million. The Company also had licensing billings of $63.6 million, product revenue of $73.4 million, and contract and other revenue of $29.5 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $31.5 million and operating expenses of $71.7 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $89.1 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue of $29 million). The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.58. The Company’s basic share count was 107 million shares and its diluted share count was 108 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024 were $481.8 million, an increase of $49.1 million as compared to September 30, 2024, mainly due to cash provided by operating activities of approximately $59 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $230.6 million.

2025 First Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth first quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions) GAAP Non-GAAP(1) Licensing billings (operational metric)(2) $59 - $65 $59 - $65 Product revenue $72 - $78 $72 - $78 Contract and other revenue $22 - $28 $22 - $28 Total operating costs and expenses $105 - $101 $91- $87 Interest and other income (expense), net $4 $4 Diluted share count 108 108

(1) See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates” table included below.

(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $59 million and $65 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $56 million and $62 million, product revenue to be between $72 million and $78 million and contract and other revenue to be between $22 million and $28 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $105 million and $101 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $91 million and $87 million. These expectations also assume a tax rate of 20% and diluted share count of 108 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense of $12 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2 million.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call will be audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+1) 929-458-6194 (international) with ID# 691793.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a global semiconductor company dedicated to enabling the future of the data center and artificial intelligence (“AI”) by delivering innovative memory and security solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. As a pioneer with approximately 35 years of advanced semiconductor design experience, Rambus is at the forefront of enabling the next era of AI-driven computing, addressing the critical challenges of accelerating and securing data movement in the data center, edge, and client markets. Rambus is a leader in high-performance memory subsystems, offering a balanced and diverse portfolio of products encompassing chips and silicon intellectual property (IP). Focusing primarily on the data center, our innovative solutions maximize performance and security in computationally intensive systems. For more information, visit rambus.com.





