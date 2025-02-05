Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP Powers WUQI Microelectronics Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo Chip

WQ9201 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6+BT combo chip targets consumer electronics products featuring fast data transmission, such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and set-top-boxes

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 5, 2025 — Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that WUQI Microelectronics, a leading semiconductor fabless company focus on connectivity and edge AI chips, has licensed and deployed the Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 High-Performance STA IP platform in its WQ9201 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip targeting smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and set-top-boxes. The WQ9201 recently won the prestigious 2024 “China Core” Excellent Technology Innovation Product Award.

The Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP provides WUQI with the industry’s smallest footprint and lowest power high-performance hardware modem and MAC accelerator with FullMAC software protocol stack, ensuring that WUQI can focus their resources on their key innovation strengths to create a best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 solution. Adopting WUQI-proprietary RF dual-band architecture and WUQI’s original low-power CMOS PA technology, WQ9201 supports dual-band concurrency (DBDC) at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and provides the leading RF and baseband performance at extremely low power consumption, achieving high throughput and stable wireless transmission.

“Our award-winning WQ9201 combo chip leverages the industry-leading performance of Ceva’s Wi-Fi 6 IP to deliver unprecedented Wi-Fi throughput efficiency for demanding HD media streaming in smart home and consumer electronic devices,” said Qiang Gu, Vice President of Communications & Algorithm and Head of Wi-Fi Product Line at WUQI. “We’re pleased to partner with them and bring our high-performance combo chip to market.”

“Ceva is a key enabler of ubiquitous wireless connectivity in smart edge devices by lowering the entry barriers for the development of chipsets embedded with the most popular wireless standards including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, 802.15.4 and cellular IoT,” said Gweltaz Toquet, Chief Commercial Officer at Ceva. “WUQI’s Wi-Fi / Bluetooth combo chip powered by our IPs provides module makers, ODMs and OEMs with a compelling option to bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to their products and we look forward to seeing their success in the market.”

About Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi

The Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive Suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi connectivity into SoCs/ASSPs optimized implementations are available for various applications, from low power IoT peripherals right up to high performance, multi-user gateways and spanning all flavours of 802.11a/b/n/ac/be. Each Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi solution incorporates hardwired PHY modem functions and MAC functions, including a Full MAC software protocol stack. A fully hosted stack is also proposed, comprising the integration of FullMAC stack in FreeRTOS along with TCP/IP, supplicant and a reference IoT application. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-wi-fi/.

About WUQI Microelectronics:

WUQI Microelectronics is a leading semiconductor fabless company focused on connectivity and edge AI chips. Our products include SoCs for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Audio, edge AI, and PLC (Power Line Communication). With leading technology in Mixed Signal IC design – including RF, Low power, and RISC-V CPU – and a comprehensive solution of software SDKs and algorithms, WUQI’s products have been adopted by world-class clients such as TP-Link, OPPO, JBL, Anker, JLab, Geely Auto, Xiaomi, and more. For more information, visit https://www.wuqi-micro.com.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today’s most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world’s most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com.





