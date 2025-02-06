Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
By Letizia Giuliano, VP of IP Products, Alphawave Semi
EETimes (February 6, 2025)
Deploying AI at scale presents enormous challenges, with workloads demanding massive compute power and high-speed communication bandwidth.
Large AI clusters require significant networking infrastructure to handle the data flow between the processors, memory, and storage; without this, the performance of even the most advanced models can be bottlenecked. Data from Meta suggests that approximately 40% of the time that data resides in a data center is wasted, sitting in networking.
In short, connectivity is choking the network, and AI requires dedicated hardware with the maximum possible communication bandwidth.
Deploying AI at scale presents enormous challenges, with workloads demanding massive compute power and high-speed communication bandwidth.
Large AI clusters require significant networking infrastructure to handle the data flow between the processors, memory, and storage; without this, the performance of even the most advanced models can be bottlenecked. Data from Meta suggests that approximately 40% of the time that data resides in a data center is wasted, sitting in networking.
In short, connectivity is choking the network, and AI requires dedicated hardware with the maximum possible communication bandwidth.
The large training workloads of AI create high-bandwidth traffic on the back-end network, and this traffic generally flows in regular patterns and does not require the packet-by-packet handling needed in the front-end network. When things are working properly, they operate with very high levels of activity.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi Scales UCIe™ to 64 Gbps Enabling >20 Tbps/mm Bandwidth Density for Die-to-Die Chiplet Connectivity
- Alphawave Semi Partners with PCISig, CXL Consortium, UCIe Consortium, Samtec and Lessengers to Showcase Advances in AI Connectivity at Supercomputing 2024
- Alphawave Semi "Redefines Connectivity" in AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit 2024 Presentation on Chiplet Interconnects
- Alphawave Semi Tapes Out Industry-First, Multi-Protocol I/O Connectivity Chiplet for High-Performance Compute and AI Infrastructure
- Alphawave Semi Demonstrates 3nm Silicon-Proven 24Gbps Universal Chiplet Express (UCIe) Subsystem for High-Performance AI Infrastructure
Breaking News
- Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended 2025
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- CHERI Protects Memory at the Hardware Level
- Axiomise Launches footprint, Area Analyzer for Silicon Design
- Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP Powers WUQI Microelectronics Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo Chip
Most Popular
- Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
- Mirabilis Design Adds System-Level Modelling Support for Industry-Standard Arteris FlexNoC and Ncore Network-on-Chip IPs
- CoMira Solutions unveils its new 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP
- Accellera Board Approves Universal Verification Methodology for Mixed-Signal (UVM-MS) 1.0 Standard for Release
- intoPIX Unveils Cutting-Edge AV Innovations at ISE 2025