High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Now Available for Licensing
January 27th, 2025 – T2M IP Technology proudly announces its partner’s latest innovations: next-generation 16-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) IP cores. These advanced solutions set a new benchmark for performance and efficiency, catering to diverse industries such as automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.
16-Bit SAR ADC: Precision Meets Versatility
The 16-bit SAR ADC is engineered for high-speed, low-power applications requiring adaptability and precision.
Noteworthy Features:
- Configurable resolutions from 10-bit to 16-bit for tailored performance.
- Supports up to 5 MS/s conversion rate and 230 MHz clock speed.
- Wide analog supply range (3.6V to 1.6V) with a 1.1V digital supply.
- Power consumption adjusts dynamically with sampling frequency.
- Rail-to-rail and differential/single-ended input compatibility.
- Built-in 4:1 analog input multiplexer for handling multiple signals.
- Calibration engine for offset, gain, and linearity corrections.
- Designed for reliability in extreme temperatures (-40°C to +125°C).
- Space-efficient design optimized for modern system-on-chip (SoC) solutions.
16-Bit Delta-Sigma DAC: Efficiency and Precision in One Package
This Delta-Sigma DAC redefines performance with ultra-low power and high signal fidelity for advanced analog signal generation.
Key Highlights:
- True 16-bit monotonic output with an 80 MHz modulator rate.
- Precise 10 kHz output bandwidth for enhanced signal accuracy.
- Energy-efficient, consuming less than 1 mA power.
- Integrated programmable gain and offset for application-specific flexibility.
- Operates within a broad supply voltage range (1.8V ±5% analog, 0.75V ±5% digital).
- Wide operating temperature range (-40°C to +125°C).
Why Choose 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores from us?
These IP cores offer unparalleled precision, scalability, and efficiency, making them ideal for industries that demand robust performance and low power consumption. The compact design ensures seamless integration into next-generation semiconductor systems, enabling smarter and safer solutions, particularly in automotive technology.
Applications Across Industries
From industrial automation and smart consumer devices to automotive advancements, these IPs are perfect for applications requiring accurate data conversion and power efficiency.
Ready to Elevate Your Designs?
T2M IP Technology invites you to explore how these cutting-edge ADC and DAC solutions can drive innovation in your projects.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.4/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT ...
Related News
- High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Ready to licence
- Triad Semiconductor Announces First Mixed-signal ARM Cortex-M0 Processor with 16-bit ADC and 12-bit DAC
- Availability of New 16-bit 5MSps SAR ADC in 40nm Node Sets New Standards for High-Performance Data Conversion
- 16-Bit, 5MSPS SAR ADC IP Core Silicon-Proven: Delivers Superior Dynamic Performance with Flexible Resolution Modes for Next-Generation Applications
- Brite Launches High-Precision 16 bit SAR ADC
Breaking News
- High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Now Available for Licensing
- Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended 2025
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- CHERI Protects Memory at the Hardware Level
- Axiomise Launches footprint, Area Analyzer for Silicon Design
Most Popular
- Accellera Board Approves Universal Verification Methodology for Mixed-Signal (UVM-MS) 1.0 Standard for Release
- Axiomise Launches footprint, Area Analyzer for Silicon Design
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
- Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP Powers WUQI Microelectronics Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo Chip
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page