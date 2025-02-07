High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Now Available for Licensing

January 27th, 2025 – T2M IP Technology proudly announces its partner’s latest innovations: next-generation 16-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) IP cores. These advanced solutions set a new benchmark for performance and efficiency, catering to diverse industries such as automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

16-Bit SAR ADC: Precision Meets Versatility

The 16-bit SAR ADC is engineered for high-speed, low-power applications requiring adaptability and precision.

Noteworthy Features:

Configurable resolutions from 10-bit to 16-bit for tailored performance.

Supports up to 5 MS/s conversion rate and 230 MHz clock speed.

Wide analog supply range (3.6V to 1.6V) with a 1.1V digital supply.

Power consumption adjusts dynamically with sampling frequency.

Rail-to-rail and differential/single-ended input compatibility.

Built-in 4:1 analog input multiplexer for handling multiple signals.

Calibration engine for offset, gain, and linearity corrections.

Designed for reliability in extreme temperatures (-40°C to +125°C).

Space-efficient design optimized for modern system-on-chip (SoC) solutions.

16-Bit Delta-Sigma DAC: Efficiency and Precision in One Package

This Delta-Sigma DAC redefines performance with ultra-low power and high signal fidelity for advanced analog signal generation.

Key Highlights:

True 16-bit monotonic output with an 80 MHz modulator rate.

Precise 10 kHz output bandwidth for enhanced signal accuracy.

Energy-efficient, consuming less than 1 mA power.

Integrated programmable gain and offset for application-specific flexibility.

Operates within a broad supply voltage range (1.8V ±5% analog, 0.75V ±5% digital).

Wide operating temperature range (-40°C to +125°C).

Why Choose 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores from us?

These IP cores offer unparalleled precision, scalability, and efficiency, making them ideal for industries that demand robust performance and low power consumption. The compact design ensures seamless integration into next-generation semiconductor systems, enabling smarter and safer solutions, particularly in automotive technology.

Applications Across Industries

From industrial automation and smart consumer devices to automotive advancements, these IPs are perfect for applications requiring accurate data conversion and power efficiency.

Ready to Elevate Your Designs?

T2M IP Technology invites you to explore how these cutting-edge ADC and DAC solutions can drive innovation in your projects.





