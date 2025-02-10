Veriest Solutions Strengthens North American Presence at DVCon US 2025
Industry Experts Explore Verification Challenges for AI chips
San Jose, CA – February 10, 2025 - Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, announces its strategic participation in DVCon US 2025 as part of its expanding presence in the North American market. The company will contribute to the conference through both a panel discussion and a technical paper. DVCon US, taking place February 24-27 in San Jose, is the leading event for verification engineers and designers in the semiconductor industry.
Veriest’s CEO, Moshe Zalcberg will moderate a panel discussion on "Are AI Chips Harder to Verify?" featuring industry experts from established semiconductor companies, Hyperscalers, innovative startups at different stages, and EDA technologists:
- Harry Foster, Siemens EDA
- Ahmad Ammar, AMD
- Stuart Lindsay, Groq
- Shahriar Seyedhosseini, MatX
- Shuqing Zhao, Meta
The panel will take place on Wednesday, February 26th, from 9:00-10:00 AM, exploring the unique verification challenges posed by AI chips and discussing emerging solutions.
For more information about the panel: https://dvcon.org/program/2025/2025-panel
The technical paper, "Breaking the Formal Verification Bottleneck: Faster and More Comprehensive Testing of Parameterized Modules," authored by Menacham Rappaport, Ariel Ansbacher and Elchanan Rappaport, will be presented on February 25th at 11:00-12:30. The paper introduces an innovative P2S (Parameter-to-Signal) methodology that significantly improves the verification process for parameterized SoC designs, offering substantial reductions in verification time while ensuring comprehensive coverage.
"Our presence at DVCon US 2025 marks an important milestone in Veriest's growth strategy in North America," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest Solutions' CEO. "As chip development accelerates in the region, particularly in the AI domain, we're bringing our deep verification expertise to address the unprecedented challenges these complex designs present. Our participation, through both the panel discussion and the technical paper, demonstrates our commitment to the US market and our passion in advancing verification technologies."
For more information about DVCon US: https://dvcon.org/
About Veriest Solutions
Veriest Solutions is a globally renowned ASIC design house, offering a comprehensive range of professional engineering services. Serving industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups, Veriest boasts a team of over 150 engineers specializing in full-flow ASIC implementation, as well as expert services in software/DSP development, design & verification (functional/formal), DFT & Physical Design and other technical domains. With established operations in Europe and Israel, the company is now expanding its presence in the North American market to better serve the growing needs of the semiconductor industry.
For more information about Veriest Solutions and its participation in DVCon US 2025, please visit the company's website at www.veriests.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/veriest-venture-ltd/
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Related News
- Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended 2025
- intoPIX Unveils Cutting-Edge AV Innovations at ISE 2025
- RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg
- intoPIX and EvertzAV Strengthen IPMX AV-over-IP Interoperability with Groundbreaking JPEG XS TDC Compression Capabilities at ISE 2025
- intoPIX and Nextera-Adeas Announce Latest IPMX Demo Design with JPEG XS on Compact FPGAs at ISE 2025
Breaking News
- EnSilica: Unaudited Results for the Half Year Ended 30 November 2024
- TSMC January 2025 Revenue Report and the Statement on the Impact of Earthquake
- Logic Fruit Announces Strategic Partnership with PACE at Aero India 2025
- SoftBank in talks to buy server chip firm Ampere
- CEA-Leti Announces FAMES Pilot Line In Nature Reviews Electrical Engineering
Most Popular
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
- Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended 2025
- Accellera Board Approves Universal Verification Methodology for Mixed-Signal (UVM-MS) 1.0 Standard for Release
- CHERI Protects Memory at the Hardware Level
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page