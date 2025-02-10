Veriest Solutions Strengthens North American Presence at DVCon US 2025

Industry Experts Explore Verification Challenges for AI chips

San Jose, CA – February 10, 2025 - Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, announces its strategic participation in DVCon US 2025 as part of its expanding presence in the North American market. The company will contribute to the conference through both a panel discussion and a technical paper. DVCon US, taking place February 24-27 in San Jose, is the leading event for verification engineers and designers in the semiconductor industry.

Veriest’s CEO, Moshe Zalcberg will moderate a panel discussion on "Are AI Chips Harder to Verify?" featuring industry experts from established semiconductor companies, Hyperscalers, innovative startups at different stages, and EDA technologists:

Harry Foster, Siemens EDA

Ahmad Ammar, AMD

Stuart Lindsay, Groq

Shahriar Seyedhosseini, MatX

Shuqing Zhao, Meta

The panel will take place on Wednesday, February 26th, from 9:00-10:00 AM, exploring the unique verification challenges posed by AI chips and discussing emerging solutions.

For more information about the panel: https://dvcon.org/program/2025/2025-panel

The technical paper, "Breaking the Formal Verification Bottleneck: Faster and More Comprehensive Testing of Parameterized Modules," authored by Menacham Rappaport, Ariel Ansbacher and Elchanan Rappaport, will be presented on February 25th at 11:00-12:30. The paper introduces an innovative P2S (Parameter-to-Signal) methodology that significantly improves the verification process for parameterized SoC designs, offering substantial reductions in verification time while ensuring comprehensive coverage.

"Our presence at DVCon US 2025 marks an important milestone in Veriest's growth strategy in North America," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest Solutions' CEO. "As chip development accelerates in the region, particularly in the AI domain, we're bringing our deep verification expertise to address the unprecedented challenges these complex designs present. Our participation, through both the panel discussion and the technical paper, demonstrates our commitment to the US market and our passion in advancing verification technologies."

For more information about DVCon US: https://dvcon.org/

About Veriest Solutions

Veriest Solutions is a globally renowned ASIC design house, offering a comprehensive range of professional engineering services. Serving industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups, Veriest boasts a team of over 150 engineers specializing in full-flow ASIC implementation, as well as expert services in software/DSP development, design & verification (functional/formal), DFT & Physical Design and other technical domains. With established operations in Europe and Israel, the company is now expanding its presence in the North American market to better serve the growing needs of the semiconductor industry.

For more information about Veriest Solutions and its participation in DVCon US 2025, please visit the company's website at www.veriests.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/veriest-venture-ltd/





