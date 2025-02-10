Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 18% in 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., February 3, 2025

Samsung Electronics Regained No. 1 Spot from Intel and Nvidia Climbed to 3 rd Place

Place Semiconductor Revenue in Data Centers Almost Doubled in 2024 to Reach $112 Billion

Global Semiconductor Revenue Projected to Total $705 Billion in 2025

Worldwide semiconductor revenue in 2024 totaled $626 billion, an increase of 18.1% from 2023, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. Revenue is projected to total $705 billion in 2025.

“Graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI processors used in data center applications (servers and accelerator cards) were the key drivers for the chip sector in 2024,” said George Brocklehurst, VP Analyst at Gartner. “The rising demand for AI and generative AI (GenAI) workloads led data centers to become the second-largest market for semiconductors in 2024, behind smartphones. Data center semiconductor revenue totaled $112 billion in 2024, up from $64.8 billion in 2023.”

The positive performance of the overall market impacted the ranking of several semiconductor vendors. Eleven vendors experienced double-digit growth and only 8 of the top 25 semiconductor vendors posted revenue decline in 2024.

Samsung Electronics Regained No. 1 Spot in 2024

With 9 out of the top 10 semiconductor vendors recording revenue growth in 2024, the ranking of the top 10 semiconductor vendors changed year-over-year (see Table 1).

Samsung Electronics reclaimed the No.1 spot from Intel and extended its lead over the company in 2024 driven by a strong rebound in memory device prices. Samsung Electronics revenue totaled $66.5 billion in 2024.

reclaimed the No.1 spot from Intel and extended its lead over the company in 2024 driven by a strong rebound in memory device prices. Samsung Electronics revenue totaled $66.5 billion in 2024. Intel moved to the No. 2 position as its product set — AI PCs and the Core Ultra chipset — was insufficient to offset the limited success of its AI accelerator offering and the modest growth in its x86 business. Intel’s semiconductor revenue was flat at 0.1% growth in 2024.

moved to the No. 2 position as its product set — AI PCs and the Core Ultra chipset — was insufficient to offset the limited success of its AI accelerator offering and the modest growth in its x86 business. Intel’s semiconductor revenue was flat at 0.1% growth in 2024. Nvidia continued to perform exceptionally well, increasing its semiconductor revenue by 84% in 2024, to total $46 billion. It moved up two spots to secure the No. 3 position thanks to the strength of its AI business.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2024 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2024 Rank 2023 Rank Vendor 2024 Revenue 2024 Market Share (%) 2023 Revenue 2024-2023 Growth (%) 1 2 Samsung Electronics 66,524 10.6 40,942 62.5 2 1 Intel 49,189 7.9 49,117 0.1 3 5 NVIDIA 45,988 7.3 25,053 83.6 4 6 SK hynix 42,824 6.8 23,027 86.0 5 3 Qualcomm 32,358 5.2 29,225 10.7 6 12 Micron Technology 27,843 4.4 16,123 72.7 7 4 Broadcom 27,641 4.4 25,613 7.9 8 7 AMD 23,948 3.8 22,307 7.4 9 8 Apple 18,880 3.0 18,052 4.6 10 9 Infineon Technologies 16,001 2.6 17,022 -6.0 Others (outside top 10) 274,775 43.9 263,483 4.3 Total Market 625,971 100.0 529,964 18.1

Source: Gartner (February 2025)

HBM to Represent 19.2% of DRAM Revenue in 2025, Up from 13.6% in 2024

Memory revenue recorded 71.8% revenue growth in 2024. Memory’s share as a percentage of total semiconductor sales increased to 25.2% in 2024. DRAM revenue improved 75.4% in 2024 while NAND revenue increased 75.7% year-over-year. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) production contributed significantly to the revenue for DRAM vendors. HBM revenue represented 13.6% of total DRAM revenue in 2024.

Nonmemory revenue increased 6.9% in 2024. Nonmemory accounted for 74.8% of total semiconductor revenue in 2024.

“Memory and AI semiconductors will drive near-term growth, with HBM projected to account for an increasing share of DRAM revenue, reaching 19.2% in 2025,” said Brocklehurst. “HBM revenue is estimated to increase 66.3% in 2025, reaching $19.8 billion.”

Gartner clients can read more in “Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2024 (Preliminary).”

