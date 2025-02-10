SoftBank in talks to buy server chip firm Ampere
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe ( February 7, 2025)
SoftBank Group, the parent company of IP licensor Arm, is in discussions about acquiring Ampere Computing LLC, a vendor of server chips based on the Arm architecture, according to Bloomberg.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Softbank reported to be in talks to buy Graphcore
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- Scaleway launches its RISC-V servers in the cloud, a world first and a firm commitment to technological independence
- Synopsys Acquires RISC-V Processor Simulation Tools Firm
- NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Announce Termination of NVIDIA's Acquisition of Arm Limited
Breaking News
- EnSilica: Unaudited Results for the Half Year Ended 30 November 2024
- TSMC January 2025 Revenue Report and the Statement on the Impact of Earthquake
- Logic Fruit Announces Strategic Partnership with PACE at Aero India 2025
- SoftBank in talks to buy server chip firm Ampere
- CEA-Leti Announces FAMES Pilot Line In Nature Reviews Electrical Engineering
Most Popular
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- Intel Halts Products, Slows Roadmap in Years-Long Turnaround
- Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended 2025
- Accellera Board Approves Universal Verification Methodology for Mixed-Signal (UVM-MS) 1.0 Standard for Release
- CHERI Protects Memory at the Hardware Level