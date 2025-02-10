Logic Fruit Announces Strategic Partnership with PACE at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru India -- Feb 10th, 2025 -- Logic Fruit Technologies is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PACE, a TXT Group company, a globally renowned leader in aerospace and defense technology. This collaboration will be officially announced during Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest air show, and a premier international forum for the aerospace sector, taking place from 10th February 2025.

The partnership brings together Logic Fruit’s high-performance computing solutions with PACE’s expertise in HMI and Embedded Graphics for aerospace and defense. PACE offers a market-leading VAPS XT platform, for the creation of next-generation solutions for safety-critical avionics applications. This collaboration is designed to meet the evolving demands of the aerospace and defense sectors, advance technology, and deliver dependable, real-time solutions.

"We are excited to partner with PACE, combining our innovative HW and system capabilities with their proven VAPS XT technology and expertise in aerospace and defense, This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing technology and delivering high-performance solutions that drive innovation and progress in the industry that will benefit the aerospace and defense sectors,” said Sanjeev Kumar Co-Founder and CEO of Logic Fruit Technologies.

The collaboration will also open new avenues for joint technological advancements, allowing both companies to reinforce their leadership in the aerospace and defense industries. Logic Fruit Technologies and PACE are excited to present their shared vision and cutting-edge solutions for the future of aerospace technologies. Together, we’re blending cutting-edge FPGA systems with aerospace expertise to bring next-gen, real-time solutions to life.

"PACE is proud to announce the start of the collaboration with Logic Fruit Technologies. This partnership will exploit the superiority of our VAPS XT platform for the design, deployment, and certification of mission and safety-critical Avionics Systems. We will work together with Logic Fruit Technologies to bring cutting-edge, real-time Avionics solutions to the domestic market and beyond, and we look forward to showcasing the first innovative results of our joint effort at Aero India 2025,” said Fabio Ortalli, MD of PACE.

To learn more about our technologies and see our joint innovations, visit us at the PACE booth [# J.5.3.6.] at German Pavilion at Aero India 2025.

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Founded in 2009, Logic Fruit Technologies drives innovation with advanced HW design & development, FPGA RTL IP cores, and FPGA-based products. We specialize in high-performance computing solutions for real-time processing, signal generation, data acquisition, and high-speed interfaces. Our products enhance the capabilities of complex embedded systems across various industries, focusing on innovation and reliability.

About PACE

Founded in 1995, PACE has evolved from a university spin-off to a global leader in aerospace and aviation software. Specializing in aircraft design, safety/mission critical and certified HMI development, aircraft interior configuration, flight optimization, and XR training, PACE partners with leading aerospace companies worldwide. PACE is part of TXT e-solutions Spa, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (TXT.MI).





