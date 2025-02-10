T2M IP Announces Licensing of ASIL-B Qualified CAN XL, QSPI, LIN 2.0, I2C IP Cores to Leading Automotive Customer

February 10, 2025. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, a leading provider of electronic design services and IP solutions, is proudly announces the successful licensing of its Peripheral IPs, including CAN XL IP, QSPI, LIN 2.0B, and I2C IPs with ASIL-B, to a top-tier automotive customer serving markets globally.

As the automotive industry advances toward smarter, more connected vehicles, reliable communication and interface IPs are crucial for ensuring seamless data exchange between critical components. T2M IP's proven portfolio of Peripheral IPs meets the stringent requirements of automotive applications, supporting higher performance, safety, and reliability. These IPs enable efficient communication across vehicle networks, reducing system complexity and enhancing overall functionality.

Overview of Licensed Peripheral IPs with ASIL-B Safety Package:

CAN XL IP Cores: The latest extension of the Controller Area Network (CAN) protocol, CAN XL supports high-speed data transfer of up to 20 Mbps while ensuring backward compatibility with CAN FD and Classical CAN. It enhances in-vehicle networking by enabling secure, scalable, and efficient communication for modern automotive architectures.

QSPI (Quad Serial Peripheral Interface) IP Cores: Designed for high-speed data transfer between microcontrollers and external flash memory, QSPI IP supports single, dual, and Octal modes. It provides enhanced performance, making it ideal for automotive ECUs, infotainment, and ADAS applications.

LIN 2.0B IP Cores: A cost-effective serial communication protocol, LIN (Local Interconnect Network) 2.0B is widely used for automotive sub-networking, particularly in non-time-critical applications such as seat controls, window lifters, and climate control. The LIN 2.0B IP offers robust and low-power communication with seamless integration into vehicle systems.

I2C IP Cores: The I2C IP is a widely used serial communication protocol ideal for connecting low-speed peripherals within automotive systems. It enables efficient multi-host and multi-device communication, making it suitable for sensor integration, EEPROM access, and system monitoring.

With this successful licensing, T2M IP reinforces its position as a leading IP provider for the global automotive industry. The licensed Peripheral IPs will empower next-gen automotive solutions, supporting EVs, autonomous driving, and industrial devices with enhanced reliability and efficiency.

Availability

These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication Systems.

