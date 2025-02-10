TSMC January 2025 Revenue Report and the Statement on the Impact of Earthquake

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2025 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for January 2025: On a consolidated basis, revenue for January 2025 was approximately NT$293.29 billion, an increase of 5.4 percent from December 2024 and an increase of 35.9 percent from January 2024.

On Jan. 21, Taiwan experienced a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, followed by several significant aftershocks throughout the Lunar New Year holiday. There was no structural damage to our fabs, and the water supply, power, workplace safety systems, and operations are functioning normally. A certain number of wafers in process were impacted and had to be scrapped due to the earthquake and aftershocks. As a result, the revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2025 is now anticipated to be closer to the lower end of the guidance range of US$25 billion and US$25.8 billion. Based on a preliminary assessment, the Company estimated related earthquake losses to be approximately NT$5.3 billion, net of insurance claim, and will recognize it in the first quarter of 2025. Despite this, the Company maintains first quarter gross profit margin to be between 57% and 59% and operating profit margin is expected to be between 46.5% and 48.5%. The Company is making every effort to recover the lost production, and there is no change to our full-year outlook.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2025 293,288 December 2024 278,163 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 5.4 January 2024 215,785 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 35.9





