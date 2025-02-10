QuickLogic Unveils Aurora 2.9: Enhanced Performance and Seamless Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and ruggedized FPGAs, today announced the release of Aurora the 2.9 software tool. This latest version of the company's popular eFPGA design tool introduces a suite of enhanced capabilities, empowering engineers with improved performance and ease of use for the embedded BRAM and DSP blocks.

Key enhancements in Aurora 2.9 include:

BlockRAM and DSP IP Configurator: Enables seamless integration of on-chip memory and DSP functions

Improved Runtime: Achieves up to a 2X improvement for Place and Route (P&R) tools

Custom Function Support: Enables the instantiation of LUT macros to create custom functions

Integrated Path Analysis (IPA): Features improved startup time

Optional Synopsys Synplify logic synthesis in the Aurora PRO version

This offering enhances the Quality of Results (QoR) and resource utilization efficiency, providing engineers who are familiar with the Synplify synthesis tools an opportunity to optimize their designs.

"Aurora 2.9 represents a significant leap forward in eFPGA design, providing our customers with not just enhanced performance but also tools that simplify the design process," said Mao Wang, director of product marketing at QuickLogic. "Our goal with Aurora is to continuously improve resource utilization and performance while focusing on ease of use."

The Aurora 2.9 Development Tool Suite is available immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.quicklogic.com/efpga-ip/efpga-ip-user-tools/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.





