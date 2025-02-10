QuickLogic Unveils Aurora 2.9: Enhanced Performance and Seamless Integration
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and ruggedized FPGAs, today announced the release of Aurora the 2.9 software tool. This latest version of the company's popular eFPGA design tool introduces a suite of enhanced capabilities, empowering engineers with improved performance and ease of use for the embedded BRAM and DSP blocks.
Key enhancements in Aurora 2.9 include:
- BlockRAM and DSP IP Configurator: Enables seamless integration of on-chip memory and DSP functions
- Improved Runtime: Achieves up to a 2X improvement for Place and Route (P&R) tools
- Custom Function Support: Enables the instantiation of LUT macros to create custom functions
- Integrated Path Analysis (IPA): Features improved startup time
- Optional Synopsys Synplify logic synthesis in the Aurora PRO version
This offering enhances the Quality of Results (QoR) and resource utilization efficiency, providing engineers who are familiar with the Synplify synthesis tools an opportunity to optimize their designs.
"Aurora 2.9 represents a significant leap forward in eFPGA design, providing our customers with not just enhanced performance but also tools that simplify the design process," said Mao Wang, director of product marketing at QuickLogic. "Our goal with Aurora is to continuously improve resource utilization and performance while focusing on ease of use."
The Aurora 2.9 Development Tool Suite is available immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.quicklogic.com/efpga-ip/efpga-ip-user-tools/
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
QuickLogic Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- WinterLogic Announces Z01X 2.9 with YOGITECH Safety Verification flow integration and the Inspect Schematic Viewer
- QuickLogic Releases Aurora 2.6 with Expanded Operating System Support and Up to 15% Faster Performance
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 2.9% Month-to-Month in November
- Samsung Announces Availability of Its Leading-Edge 2.5D Integration 'H-Cube' Solution for High Performance Applications
- aicas and SiFive Bridge Flexibility and Performance with RISC-V, JamaicaVM Integration
Breaking News
- Groundbreaking Formal Verification Further Enhances the Quality of CHERIoT-Ibex
- Silicon Creations Expands Clocking IP Portfolio on TSMC N2P Technology including Novel Temperature Sensor Design
- Onsemi's Treo Taps Weebit ReRAM
- Gelsinger Invests In British AI Chip Startup Fractile
- Qualcomm says Arm has withdrawn license breach notice
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page