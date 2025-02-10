MIPI M-PHY G4 Type 1 2Tx2RX in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, N7, N6, N5, N4, N3A, N3E)
Qualcomm says Arm has withdrawn license breach notice
By Stephen Nellis, Reuteurs (February 6, 2025)
Qualcomm (QCOM.O), opens new tab Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said on Wednesday that Arm Holdings (O9Ty.F), opens new tab has withdrawn a threat to terminate Qualcomm's license agreement with the chip technology provider.
