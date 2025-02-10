Gelsinger Invests In British AI Chip Startup Fractile

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (February 6, 2025)

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed he has invested in British AI chip startup Fractile.

“With the advent of reasoning models, which require memory-bound generation of thousands of output tokens, the limitations of existing hardware roadmaps have compounded. To achieve our aspirations for AI, we will need radically faster, cheaper and much lower power inference. I’m pleased to share that I’ve recently invested in Fractile, a U.K.-founded AI hardware company who are pursuing a path that’s radical enough to offer such a leap,” Gelsinger said in a LinkedIn post.

Gelsinger also noted that the role of inference performance is still under appreciated in the development of frontier AI models; better inference performance is equivalent to years of lead on model development, he argued.

So, who is Fractile and what is the company working on?

