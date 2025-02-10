Onsemi's Treo Taps Weebit ReRAM
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (February 7, 2025)
Weebit Nano’s latest licensing agreement is a significant one for the ReRAM maker, which will see its ReRAM integrated into onsemi’s Treo Analog and Mixed Signal Platform to provide it with embedded NVM.
In an interview with EE Times, Eran Briman, Weebit’s VP of marketing and business development, said this is the third licencing agreement for the company and a significant one revenue-wise. “Onsemi is very strong with power management.”
