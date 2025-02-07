UMC Reports Sales for January 2025

Taipei, Taiwan, February 7, 2025 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2025.

Revenues for January 2025

Period 2025 2024 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 19,806,795 19,013,697 793,098 4.17% Jan.-Jan. 19,806,795 19,013,697 793,098 4.17%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



