UMC Reports Sales for January 2025
Taipei, Taiwan, February 7, 2025 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2025.
Revenues for January 2025
|
Period
|
2025
|
2024
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
19,806,795
|
19,013,697
|
793,098
|
4.17%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
19,806,795
|
19,013,697
|
793,098
|
4.17%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
